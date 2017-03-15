Baltimore Mayor Pugh to Highlight Local Role in Preparedness Planning, Urge Congress to Reject Program Cuts

Will Testify at Congressional Hearing on National Preparedness

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - On behalf of The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM), Baltimore (MD) Mayor Catherine Pugh will testify before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management on Thursday, March 16th at 10 a.m. ET during a hearing titled "Building a 21st Century Infrastructure for America: The National Preparedness System."

During her testimony, Mayor Pugh will highlight the positive impact of existing FEMA grants on planning, mitigation, preparedness, prevention, response and recovery capabilities in cities, explaining that they provide incentives for local jurisdictions to work together when an incident happens. She will stress, "This pre-planning and coordination prevents confusion, and directly saves lives."

Mayor Pugh will also share concerns regarding potential cuts and urge local involvement in decisions that ultimately impact cities. "Funding reductions will have a significant impact on our ability to sustain and enhance capabilities -- in Baltimore and in cities across the nation. At a time when we see an increase in the number and intensity of natural disasters and an increase in violent extremism and incidents of terrorism -- generally homegrown -- in our cities, it seems foolhardy to cut back on the federal funding that helps us prevent, mitigate, prepare for, respond to, and recover from these incidents."

"Local officials know best the threats they face, and they know best the gaps which exist in community preparedness. The nation's mayors look forward to working with Congress on programs that support local prevention and preparedness efforts, since disaster impacts and response are local in nature, as we join forces to strengthen the National Preparedness System."

WHAT: Baltimore (MD) Mayor Catherine Pugh to testify on behalf of the nation's Mayors on National Preparedness

WHEN: Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. ET

WHERE: 2167 Rayburn House Office Building | Washington, D.C. 20515

The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors.