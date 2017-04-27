SANTIAGO, CHILE--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Banco de Chile ( NYSE : BCH)

Banco de Chile Files Form 20-F for the year 2016

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 27, 2017. Banco de Chile ( NYSE : BCH) announced today the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 (the "2016 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The 2016 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and can also be found at Banco de Chile's website, www.bancochile.cl, under Investor Relations. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Banco de Chile's 2016 Form 20-F, free of charge, by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from the Banco de Chile's Investor Relations Office, at ir@bancochile.cl.

Contact:

Pablo Mejia

Head of Investor Relations

Banco de Chile

pmejiar@bancochile.cl

+562 2653 3554

