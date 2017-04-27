SOURCE: Banco de Chile
April 27, 2017 19:54 ET
SANTIAGO, CHILE--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Banco de Chile (NYSE: BCH)
(NYSE: BCH)
Banco de Chile Files Form 20-F for the year 2016
SANTIAGO, Chile, April 27, 2017. Banco de Chile (NYSE: BCH) announced today the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 (the "2016 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
The 2016 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and can also be found at Banco de Chile's website, www.bancochile.cl, under Investor Relations. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Banco de Chile's 2016 Form 20-F, free of charge, by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from the Banco de Chile's Investor Relations Office, at ir@bancochile.cl.
Contact:
Pablo Mejia
Head of Investor Relations
Banco de Chile
pmejiar@bancochile.cl
+562 2653 3554
This information is provided by RNS
The company news service from the London Stock Exchange
