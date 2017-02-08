Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Cazenove Among Winners in Institutional Investor's Annual Ranking of Europe's Sales teams

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - In the highly competitive field covered in Institutional Investor's 2017 All-Europe Sales Teams rankings, Bank of America Merrill Lynch takes the top spot in the generalist sales category, with J.P. Morgan Cazenove leading the overall specialist team function. More than 1,000 respondents cast votes in both generalist and specialist sales surveys.

"With research unbundling coming with MiFID II, product distribution quality becomes even more important for the sell side to successfully monetize their investments across products," says Will Rowlands-Rees, Managing Director of II Research. "We're delighted to be shining a light on those generalist and specialist teams that are considered to be the best in the business. We think they'll be even greater assets to their firms in a post MiFID II world."

This year's top ten European generalist sales teams:

1. Bank of America Merrill Lynch

2. Deutsche Bank

3. J.P. Morgan Cazenove

4. UBS

5. Barclays

6. Exane BNP Paribas

7. Citi

8. Goldman Sachs International

9. Morgan Stanley

10. Berenberg

This year's top ten European specialist sales teams:

1. J.P. Morgan Cazenove

2. Bank of America Merrill Lynch

3. Morgan Stanley

4. Deutsche Bank (tie)

4. Exane BNP Paribas (tie)

6. Citi

7. UBS

8. Berenberg

9. Barclays (tie)

9. HSBC (tie)

9. Jefferies International (tie)

9. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (tie)

9. Kempen & Co. (tie)

9. Redburn (tie)

View the full ranking results, analysis, and methodology, online.

