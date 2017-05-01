BankMobile and World of Money Encourage People to #Bank4Good

America's Largest Mobile-First Bank to Donate $10 to Nonprofit for Every Account Opened with #Bank4Good Code

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - BankMobile, a division of Customers Bank, and America's fastest growing mobile-first bank, today announced a new collaboration with World of Money, a New York City-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower youth with an immersive classroom and mobile education in personal finance.

In commemoration of BankMobile's two years of existence, to celebrate the launch of the new BankMobile BOLD mobile app and online banking portal, and in an effort to extend Financial Literacy Month past April, BankMobile and World of Money will be encouraging consumers to #Bank4Good in May. From May 1st - May 31st, for every new BankMobile BOLD Totally Free Checking Account opened with the code #Bank4Good, $10 will be donated to World of Money and $10 will be added to the new account 30 days after opening. For every photo and video posted on Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram that uses the #Bank4Good hashtag and showcases what financial freedom means to the publisher, $2 will be donated to World of Money.

"We are honored to be collaborating with World of Money on what we believe to be an extremely important initiative-financially empowering youth, the future of tomorrow," stated Luvleen Sidhu, President, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of BankMobile. "Now is the time to #Bank4Good and not only open a no-fee checking account, but also support a good cause that contributes to educating our youth on the importance of financial stability."

After two years in business, BankMobile has become the fastest-growing and largest digital bank for millennials in the country. And in terms of the number of checking accounts, BankMobile is in the top 15 banks in America. As BankMobile continues to grow, it is committed to staying true to its mission of financially empowering the American people and providing customers with an experience that will help them create their best financial life.

"Financial education is an important, year-long effort, which is why we are excited to be collaborating with BankMobile to extend Financial Literacy Month. We are proud that BankMobile embraces the urgency of financial education and inclusion," stated Sabrina Lamb, Founding CEO of World of Money.

To learn more about the #Bank4Good initiative, visit: https://bmpowered.bankmobile.com/bank4good/.

About BankMobile

Established in 2015, BankMobile, a division of Customers Bank, is America's largest mobile-first bank, offering fee-free checking and savings accounts. It provides target customers - millennials, the underbanked and middle income households with a digital, effortless, and financially empowering experience. BankMobile offers checking, savings, lines of credit, joint accounts and access to over 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide (BankMobile VIP customers have free access to every ATM in the country, which is more than 400,000 ATMs), a guaranteed higher savings rate than the top four banks in the nation, a personal banker for all customers, and a free financial advisor for VIP customers. BankMobile is operating as the digital banking division of Customers Bank, which is a Federal Reserve regulated and FDIC-insured commercial bank. For more information, please visit www.bankmobile.com.

About WORLDOFMONEY.ORG

WorldofMoney.org is a New York City based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to empower youth with a sound financial foundation. Now more than ever financial and technology education is needed to break a generational cycle of financial insecurity and change the way youth view money. Through its July institute, Wall Street professionals teach enrolled students (ages 7-18) the five tenets for a financially responsible and philanthropic life: learn, earn, save, invest and donate. Moguls learn wealth consciousness, disciplined savings, credit, mortgages, homeownership, business etiquette et al. Moreover, students are taught web development by expert technology mentors. WorldofMoney.org has been recognized as a Promise Place by America's Promise Alliance and as one of ten top social good organizations in America by AOL Impact.