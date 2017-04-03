BankMobile Announces Partnership with Udemy, Global Marketplace for Learning and Teaching Online

Fastest-Growing Digital Bank Also Launches "Best You Yet" Campaign

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - BankMobile, a division of Customers Bank, and America's fastest growing mobile-first bank, today announced its partnership with Udemy, a truly open, global marketplace built to improve lives through learning. In conjunction with the announcement, BankMobile has also launched its "Best You Yet" campaign.

"Our collaboration with Udemy is the first of its kind for a bank and we are thrilled to be partnering with the leading global online learning marketplace," stated Luvleen Sidhu, President, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at BankMobile. "We aren't just in the business of providing financial services to our customers. We strive to help them succeed beyond their financial life."

Through Udemy, BankMobile customers will be able to learn new skills or sharpen existing ones at a discounted price. With over 45,000 courses taught by expert instructors, Udemy offers students access to the most current learning content on virtually any subject from web development to personal development, photography, and more.

"At Udemy, we believe that learning is the bridge between who you are today and who you want to become," said Rich Qiu, VP of Business Development at Udemy. "We are excited to partner with BankMobile and help their customers gain the skills they need to improve their lives through greater access to flexible, online learning opportunities."

BankMobile's "Best You Yet" experience is committed to empowering consumers with the tools and resources to be the best they can possibly be. Participants are asked to start their journey by taking the "Best You Yet" pledge, which leads them to receive a membership card and starter kit. The experience incorporates three main pillars of empowerment, including mind, money and motivation, which serve to guide the various monthly personal development challenges, contest/giveaway opportunities with prizes from our partners, like Udemy, and exclusive financial and lifestyle content.

"From motivating our customers to maximize their full potential in campaigns like the 'Best You Yet' to providing them with cost-efficient access to top companies like Udemy, we are committed to helping our customers build skills, get jobs, make money and save money," added Sidhu.

To check out the "Best You Yet" experience and how BankMobile's partnership with Udemy is incorporated within it, please visit: www.bankmobile.com/best-you-yet/.

About BankMobile

Established in 2015, BankMobile, a division of Customers Bank, is America's largest mobile-first bank, offering fee-free checking and savings accounts. It provides target customers -- millennials, the underbanked and middle-income households with a digital, effortless, and financially empowering experience. BankMobile offers checking, savings, lines of credit, joint accounts and access to over 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide (BankMobile VIP customers have free access to every ATM in the country, which is more than 400,000 ATMs), a guaranteed higher savings rate than the top four banks in the nation, a personal banker for all customers, and a free financial advisor for VIP customers. BankMobile is operating as the digital banking division of Customers Bank, which is a Federal Reserve regulated and FDIC-insured commercial bank. For more information, please visit www.bankmobile.com.

About Udemy

Udemy was founded in 2010 with the aim of improving lives through learning. Udemy is a global marketplace for learning and teaching online where more than 15 million students learn from an extensive library of 45,000 courses taught by expert instructors in 80 different languages. Whether learning for professional development or personal enrichment, students can master new skills through self-paced, on-demand courses, while instructors have a way to share their knowledge with the world. For companies, Udemy for Business offers subscription access to a collection of business-relevant courses as well as a simple platform to host and distribute their own content in one central place. Udemy is privately owned and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Ireland and Turkey.