BankMobile Names Warren Taylor as Chief Financial Officer

Banking Expert Promoted to Oversee Finances of Fastest-Growing Mobile-First Bank in the Country

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - BankMobile, a division of Customers Bank, and America's fastest growing mobile-first bank, named Warren Taylor as Chief Financial Officer. He will also retain his current positions of President of Customer Engagement, Chief of Staff and Head of Banking. In his new role, Taylor will oversee the financial risks of the bank as well as manage financial planning, budgeting and reporting.

"Warren has been an invaluable player in BankMobile's success since its foundation," stated Lulveen Sidhu, President, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at BankMobile. "We have seen unprecedented growth in the digital banking space in the past two years and are excited to expand under his financial supervision."

"I am honored to have been promoted to Chief Financial Officer of BankMobile," stated Taylor. "I will manage the financial operations of the bank adhering to the highest standards. Since its launch, I have seen BankMobile reach many milestones, while being the most financially empowering, simple bank in the country and I look forward to its continued development."

Taylor works directly with Jay Sidhu, Chairman and CEO of BankMobile and Customers Bank, to manage BankMobile's employees and ensure the quality of their work. He is also responsible for customer care across all channels and white label customers. Additionally, Taylor is the liaison for managing Risk, Compliance, Audit, Vendor Management, Legal, and Operations, including budget review and analysis.

He was previously President of the BankMobile Division of Customers Bank, Director of Consumer Lending, and EVP/President of Community Banking at Customers Bank. Prior to joining Customers Bank, he spent 20 years at Sovereign Bank, and acted as the Division President, where he grew the market from zero to $8 billion in 12 years. Before Sovereign, Taylor was CEO of the first bank to sell to Sovereign.

Taylor holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting with a concentration in Math and Computer Sciences from Saint Joseph's University.

With approximately two million depositors serviced, BankMobile is the largest mobile-first bank in the country in terms of number of consumer checking accounts. BankMobile is also likely in the top 25 banks in the country in terms of number of consumer checking accounts serviced. In addition, it is expected this service will generate approximately 500,000 new student checking accounts each year for BankMobile.

About BankMobile

Established in 2015, BankMobile, a division of Customers Bank, is America's largest mobile-first bank, offering fee-free checking and savings accounts. It provides target customers -- millennials, the underbanked and middle income households with a digital, effortless, and financially empowering experience. BankMobile offers checking, savings, lines of credit, joint accounts and access to over 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide (BankMobile VIP customers have free access to every ATM in the country, which is more than 400,000 ATMs), a guaranteed higher savings rate than the top four banks in the nation, a personal banker for all customers, and a free financial advisor for VIP customers. BankMobile is operating as the digital banking division of Customers Bank, which is a Federal Reserve regulated and FDIC-insured commercial bank. For more information, please visit www.bankmobile.com.

