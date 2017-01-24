Bannerman Resources Quarterly Activities Report

January 24, 2017 07:00 ET
For the Period Ended 31 December 2016
PERTH, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - Bannerman Resources Limited (ASX:BMN)(NAMIBIAN:BMN) ("Bannerman" or "the Company") is pleased to report on a successful December quarter that positions the Company well within an environment of improving uranium sector sentiment.
HIGHLIGHTS
Bannerman's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Brandon Munro, said, "I am delighted with Bannerman's progress over another successful quarter. Uranium sector sentiment is improving, supply and demand dynamics are tightening and we can foresee a number of catalysts potentially coming into play in 2017."
The full report is available on Bannerman's website at www.bannermanresources.com and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Brandon Munro, Chief Executive Officer
24 January 2017
ABN 34 113 017 128
Bannerman Resources LimitedBrandon MunroChief Executive OfficerPerth, Western Australia+61 (8) 9381 1436info@bannermanresources.com.auSpyros KarellasInvestor RelationsToronto, Ontario, Canada+1 416 433 5696spyros@pinnaclecapitalmarkets.cawww.bannermanresources.comMichael Vaughan (Media)Fivemark PartnersPerth, Western Australia+61 422 602 720michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au
