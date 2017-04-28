Bannerman Resources Quarterly Activities Report

PERTH, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - Bannerman Resources Limited (ASX:BMN)(NAMIBIAN:BMN) ("Bannerman" or "the Company") is pleased to report on a successful March quarter that positions the Company well within an environment of improving uranium sector sentiment.

HIGHLIGHTS

• DFS Update Commenced - Targeting substantial capital and operating cost improvements - Incorporating results from Demonstration Plant Program • Appointment of Mr Mike Leech to the Board - NED of Bannerman and Chairman of Namibian subsidiary board - Uranium industry veteran - Respected statesman of the Namibian mining industry • Namibian Partner Transaction Signed - One Economy Foundation to become a 5% loan-carried shareholder in Subsidiary • Uranium market dynamics continue to tighten, driving improved sentiment - Key Japanese court cases and rulings concluding favourably for nuclear - Kazatomprom announced 10% production cut in January

Bannerman's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Brandon Munro, said, "Bannerman has continued its solid progress over another successful quarter, culminating in commencement of our DFS Update. Uranium sector sentiment is improving, supply and demand dynamics are tightening and we can foresee a number of catalysts potentially coming into play in the short term."

Brandon Munro, Chief Executive Officer

28 April 2017

