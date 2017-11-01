BANQ/TriPoint CEO, Mark Elenowitz to be a Featured Panelist at The 13th International Conference on Emerging Technologies for a Smarter World Venture Capital Panel

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - BANQ®, a leading electronic broker-dealer and division of TriPoint Global Equities, LLC, announced today that its CEO, Mark Elenowitz, will be an investor panelist at The Center of Excellence in Wireless and Information Technology (CEWIT) 13th International Conference on Emerging Technologies for a Smarter World at Stony Brook University on November 7, 2017 in Stony Brook, New York.

CEWIT is the premier international forum for presentations of original research results as well as the exchange and transfer of innovative applications of emerging technologies in infrastructure, healthcare, and energy - three of the most critical components of a smarter global environment. Specific topics of interest include but are not limited to, Internet of Things, Cybersecurity, Big Data Analytics & Visualization, Health Technologies & Medical Devices, Smart Energy, Smart Urban Systems, Technological Applications and Tech Entrepreneurship.

Organized by the Empire State Development's Division of Science, Technology and Innovation (NYSTAR) designated CEWIT at Stony Brook University, a next generation research and educational facility, CEWIT is a destination for researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs, across borders and disciplines, to exchange ideas, build valuable partnerships, and bring cutting-edge technology to the marketplace.

When: November 7 & 8, 2017; 8:00am - 11:00am ET

Location: 1500 Stony Brook Road, Stony Brook, NY 11794

To Register Click Here: http://www.cewit.org/conference2017/attend/index.php

About Mark Elenowitz

Mark H. Elenowitz, CEO and Founder of BANQ® (www.banq.co), the electronic division of TriPoint Global Equities, LLC (www.tripointglobalequities.com), is an electronic investment banking platform that streamlines the matching of accredited investors with quality growth companies and alternative investment opportunities. BANQ® is the leader in Regulation A+ IPOs. BANQ®'s methodology enables Reg A+ offerings to look, feel and settle like traditional offerings. BANQ® made history by completing the first Reg A+ to list on a National Securities Exchange and the first to list on the New York Stock Exchange. BANQ® takes the entire public and private offering process online, digitally providing access to U.S. opportunities and offerings in the U.S. markets. BANQ® widely markets its offerings utilizing the new general solicitation and advertising rules promulgated by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, in response to the passage of the JOBS Act of 2012.

Mr. Elenowitz is responsible for the overall corporate development of TriPoint and BANQ®, advising clients on structuring, financings and acquisitions. He has extensive experience in advising clients on governance, compliance, and capital markets navigation. He has worked with numerous public and private companies and has served on numerous Board of Directors. Mr. Elenowitz integrates a strong, successful entrepreneurial background with extensive financial services and capital markets experience. He is an expert in capital markets investigative analysis of trading activity, short selling and market activity, providing investigative services for Board of Directors, Special Committees and public companies. Mr. Elenowitz also serves as an expert witness in FINRA arbitrations and court actions. In addition, Mr. Elenowitz is Managing Director of TriPoint Capital Advisors, LLC, a merchant banking and financial consulting affiliate of TriPoint Global Equities. He is the recipient of several entrepreneurial awards and has been profiled in BusinessWeek and CNBC, as well as several other publications. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Business and Management with a B.S. in Finance. He holds Series 24, 62, 63, 79, 82 and 99 licenses.

About BANQ®

BANQ® is a division of TriPoint Global Equities, LLC ("TriPoint"), a FINRA member firm and boutique investment bank, with corporate finance and sales and trading services. TriPoint focuses on providing U.S. and non-U.S. companies of up to $500 million in revenue with capital raising, corporate finance advisory services and assistance with navigating the regulatory environment for companies listing on U.S. markets. TriPoint maintains specialized practices in institutional private placements, sales and trading, research, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance. TriPoint has offices in New York City, Akron, OH, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.banq.co and www.tripointglobalequities.com