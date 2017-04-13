Banro Provides Update on Recapitalization Transactions

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Banro Corporation ("Banro" or the "Company") (NYSE MKT:BAA)(TSX:BAA) is pleased to provide an update on the progression of the Company's recapitalization (the "Recapitalization") described in the Company's management information circular dated February 27, 2016 (the "Circular"). Capitalized terms used in this press release not otherwise defined shall have the meaning ascribed thereto in the Circular.

The Company now anticipates implementing the Plan of Arrangement and closing the Recapitalization on April 19, 2017 (the "Anticipated Effective Date").

The Recapitalization contemplates, among other things, (a) the refinancing of the maturing US$175 million senior secured 10% notes due March 1, 2017 of the Company (the "Existing Notes") and US$22.5 million loan (the "Term Loan") with new US$197.5 million senior secured notes with a 4-year maturity and new common shares of the Company, (b) the conversion of the outstanding exchangeable preferred shares of each of Twangiza (Barbados) Limited and Namoya (Barbados) Limited (collectively, the "Exchangeable Preferred Shares"), gold-linked preferred shares of Banro Group (Barbados) Limited (the "Barbados Preferred Shares") and Series A Preference Shares of Banro into common shares of the Company (the Series B Preference Shares of Banro will be cancelled for no consideration) (c) the execution of a gold forward sale agreement to raise US$45 million to be used by the Company for working capital and general corporate purposes, including to fund transaction costs and repay a US$6.5 million interim loan facility recently obtained by the Company, and (d) the extension of the maturity dates on an existing US$10 million loan from July 15, 2018 and September 1, 2018 to February 28, 2020. In addition, certain stock options of the Company with an exercise price equal to or in excess of Cdn.$0.80 per share will be cancelled for no consideration.

Assuming the Recapitalization is implemented on the Anticipated Effective Date, the holders of the above noted securities (the "Affected Holders") will receive the following consideration:

Affected Instruments Holdings Approximate Entitlement under the Recapitalization Existing Notes Per US$1,000 face amount US$1,000 face amount of New Senior Secured Notes (together with the related Note Guarantees) and 575.11449 Common Shares

(or, if a Cash Election is made, US$750.00)

Holders of Existing Notes will also receive US$13.42 in respect of interest accrued to the closing date of the Recapitalization Exchangeable Preferred Shares Per 1 Exchangeable Preferred Share, including any relevant accrued and unpaid dividends 9,534.09700 Common Shares Series A Preference Shares Per 1 Series A Preference Share, including any relevant accrued and unpaid dividends 209.95004 Common Shares Series B Preference Shares Per 1 Series B Preference Share Nil Barbados Preferred Shares Per 1 Barbados Preferred Share 192.85686 Common Shares* Term Loan Per US$1,000 face amount US$1,000 face amount of New Senior Secured Notes (together with the related Note Guarantees) and 575.11449 Common Shares

Holders of the Term Loan will also receive US$33.06 in respect of interest accrued to the closing date of the Recapitalization

* The Common Share entitlement for Barbados Preferred Shares presented above is exclusive of accrued dividends. On the Effective Date, 50% of the accrued dividends on the Barbados Preferred Shares will be paid in cash and the other 50% will be paid with additional Common Shares.

It is expected that all such entitlements will be paid to Affected Holders through the facilities of the Canadian Depository for Securities (or its nominee). Owing to rounding, the number of Common Shares or cash, as applicable, actually received by Affected Holders may not match the factors set out herein.

Banro Corporation is a Canadian gold mining company focused on production from the Twangiza mine, which began commercial production September 1, 2012, and on production at its second gold mine at Namoya, where commercial production was declared effective January 1, 2016. The Company's longer term objectives include the development of two additional major, wholly-owned gold projects, Lugushwa and Kamituga. The four projects, each of which has a mining license, are located along the 210 kilometre long Twangiza-Namoya gold belt in the South Kivu and Maniema provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. All business activities are followed in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.

