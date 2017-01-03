BaoPu creates a new landmark "Waterfall" in Taipei

TAIPEI, TAIWAN--(Marketwired - Jan 3, 2017) - Taipei has been paying greater attention to both the use of building materials and night time lighting, causing Taipei to become more and more beautiful. Using the theme "Adaptive City" from the 2016 World Design City Taipei City (WDC) architects have created a world class "glass waterfall" at Daan Forest Park. Using primarily glass along with natural resources the waterfall seamlessly joins together the heavens, earth and forest.

The construction industry invited the Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto to lead an international team for the project. The team had to overcome difficulties related to structural safety as well as the way thick glass does not absorb light easily. From this they created a new type of design for glass construction that allows the "waterfall" to glitter different shades of blue underneath the sunlight. The lighting concept was created by the designers of the Tokyo Skytree whilst the implementation of the design was carried out by the new team in charge of Taipei 101's exterior lighting. This year's New Year's Eve lighting show was breathtaking.

Themes of rain, rivers, waterfalls, the sun, clouds and the water cycle were recreated in the rare light show by reflecting thousands of lights on the glass. It was a truly spectacular and dazzling display.

Architecture is the highest form of artistic design with the urban center as its focus. The uniqueness of BaoPu's Taipei Waterfall project makes design a part of life in Taipei. Not only has the waterfall changed one street in Taipei, but also represents a new landmark in the city.

Sou Fujimoto received the highest award in architecture at the La Biennale di Venezia for his work. The construction contrasts the traditional cement buildings that are beside it, and the natural image of the forest park that stretches out in front of it leaving the impression that it pierces through both the buildings and natural world reminding us of their inter-relationship.

Guests at the December 31st's 11PM lightshow at Daan forest park MRT station exit 2 were treated to a special interactive light show, along with Taipei 101's firework display, as the welcomed in the new year together.

