Barefoot Networks Collaborates with Cisco to Demonstrate In-situ Operations, Administration and Management (IOAM) Showcasing the Power of Programmable Forwarding Plane Technology

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 10, 2017) - Barefoot Networks and Cisco will showcase IOAM implementations using Barefoot's 6.5Tb/s Tofino™ switch and FD.io VPP as part of the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) 100 Hackathon at IETF 100, held November 11-12, 2017 in Singapore. The IETF Hackathon encourages developers to discuss, collaborate and develop utilities, ideas, sample code and solutions that show practical implementations of IETF standards.

Barefoot implemented the IOAM functionality in a matter of days using P4 and ran it at line rate on its 6.5Tb/s Tofino switch. Attendees of the hackathon at IETF 100 will get to interact with the P4 code and add more functionality or enhancements to the implementation experiencing the power of an end-user programmable forwarding plane technology.

With networks undergoing continuous transformation to meet the ever-increasing demands for handling more bandwidth, while guaranteeing highest levels of quality of service and performance, the ability to glean deeper insights into how the network is performing has become a critical need.

Barefoot Tofino enables the creation of new features and functionality in record time, allowing innovation in the network to happen at software speeds. The unique capabilities and full programmability of Tofino made it very easy for Barefoot to implement the IOAM functionality on top of an existing forwarding plane P4 code.

As standards continue to evolve, the full forwarding plane programmability of Barefoot Tofino allows for incremental in-field software upgrades, making networks future-proof without the need for forklift hardware upgrades. Participants in the IETF 100 Hackathon will get to experience working with Barefoot Tofino and P4 first-hand. Details below:

IETF 100 Hackathon:

