Barefoot Networks, Google Cloud, ONF and P4.org to Showcase P4 Runtime-based Control of Network Switches

P4 Runtime, a silicon-independent and protocol-independent API for control plane - forwarding plane communication, to be demonstrated at the upcoming SDN NFV World Congress

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - As P4 continues to gain adoption and momentum as a leading programming language for networking, Barefoot Networks and Google Cloud have collaborated to create an open source project under P4.org called P4 Runtime -- an API for enabling communication between control plane and forwarding plane in an extensible and scalable manner. The P4 Runtime API is suitable for local or remote control plane software and it is independent of the underlying forwarding plane type. It offers the ability to control a wide variety of networking devices including fixed-function ASICs, FPGAs, NPUs, software switches, and Programmable ASICs.

In addition to the above effort, Barefoot Networks and Google Cloud worked with Open Networking Foundation (ONF) to integrate P4 Runtime with the ONOS™ controller. The combined framework is used to demonstrate ONOS controller deploying and managing Google's tor.p4 program on Barefoot Networks' 6.5Tb/s and 3.2Tb/s P4-Programmable Tofino Ethernet switches.

With the advent and increasing use of P4-programmable forwarding planes, a control plane that can evolve and change as fast as the programmable forwarding plane is a critical necessity. This demonstration of ONOS with P4 Runtime fulfills that need by showcasing a network switch deployment model that is seamlessly upgradeable for installing new features and functionality.

"AT&T applauds efforts that disaggregate hardware from software using open, standard and extensible APIs," said Andre Fuetsch, President AT&T Labs and Chief Technology Officer at AT&T. "We're excited to see P4 Runtime gaining traction. When integrated with the open and globally-adopted ONAP platform, it will pay huge dividends to network operators."

"As networks scale to handle the onslaught of new services and insatiable need for bandwidth, having open and extensible hardware abstractions has become a critical business need," said Jochen Appel, VP Access Network Engineering & Cost Engineering at Deutsche Telekom. "We are very excited about P4 Runtime, since it gives us the freedom to deploy best-in-class network switching solutions thereby shortening time to market for new network services and delivering increased value to our customers."

"With the arrival of P4 and P4-programmable devices, the logic for processing packets in the forwarding plane has moved to software while continuing to deliver the performance of hardware," said Nick McKeown, Chief Scientist and Co-Founder, Barefoot Networks, "With Barefoot Tofino, P4, P4 Runtime and ONOS, you now have a high performance networking stack that is fully programmable, giving you complete control of the network."

"As an early member of P4.org and a pioneer in programmable switching solutions, Cavium is very supportive of the P4 Runtime project," said Eric Hayes VP/GM Switch Platform Group, Cavium, "With the growing momentum of programmability in the networking industry and the production availability of Cavium's XPliant multi-terabit programmable switching solutions, Cavium is extending support for the P4 Runtime abstraction to enable developers to design and deploy networks that benefit from open, extensible, application-centric SDN solutions."

"By integrating P4 Runtime with our ONOS controller, we are making progress towards building completely programmable solutions whereby applications can dynamically dictate behavior all the way down into the forwarding plane," said Timon Sloane, VP Marketing & Ecosystem, ONF. "This is a significant step making possible the next era of innovation in Software-Defined Networking."

