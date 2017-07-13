Barona Resort & Casino to Give Away a Total of $500,000 During Cash-a-Day Giveaways from Monday, July 17 to Monday, July 31

One lucky player will win $100,000 cash

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 13, 2017) - Expect more fun this summer at Barona Resort & Casino during the Cash-a-Day Giveaway promotion! The Cash-a-Day daily drawings start on Monday, July 17 with $20,000 up for grabs every night at midnight. Winners do not need to be present to win.

The excitement will be at an all-time high during the Grand Finale Drawing on Monday, July 31 when Barona will give away a total of $200,000 to 36 lucky winners following the midnight drawing. One Club Barona member will win a whopping $100,000 in cash, five players will win $10,000, five players will win $5,000, and 25 players will win $1,000.

"This is just one of many promotions that will make this summer even more exciting at Barona," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino.

Club Barona members will receive one virtual entry per 250 points or equivalent table games play. All daily drawing entries earned from Monday, July 17 to Monday, July 31 will automatically roll over into the Grand Finale drawing. Daily drawing winners and grand finale drawing winners will have until midnight on Thursday, August 31 to claim their prizes. Players do not need to be present to win cash prizes.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for six consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,100 slot and video poker machines and over 90 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, the AmBience Day Spa, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, which was rated the 4th Best Resort Course in California by Golfweek Magazine. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.