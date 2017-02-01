Barrella v. Village of Freeport Results in Defense Verdict

Highly-contested reverse employment discrimination case thrown out by the Eastern District of New York

UNIONDALE, NY--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - On January 30, 2017 a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York rendered a verdict in favor of the defendant, the Village of Freeport, in a race discrimination case known as Barrella v. Village of Freeport. This case was the first to recognize "Hispanic" as a race for federal antidiscrimination statutes and received national attention when remanded for a new trial by the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

The case was tried on behalf of the Village of Freeport by Keith M. Corbett of Harris Beach and the jury returned a defense verdict in less than three hours of deliberation. In this case, Christopher Barrella, the plaintiff, challenged the appointment of Miguel Bermudez to Chief of Police, claiming reverse discrimination.

"In the second circuit it takes more than surmise and conjecture to make a discrimination claim," said Keith M. Corbett, attorney for the Village of Freeport and partner of Harris Beach. Mr. Corbett commented, "We appreciate the jury's due deliberation and the Village is happy this matter is behind it."

About Harris Beach

Founded in 1856, Harris Beach and its subsidiaries provide a full range of legal and professional services for clients across New York state, as well as nationally and internationally. Harris Beach is among the country's top law firms as ranked by The National Law Journal and is among the 2016 BTI Elite law firms based on in-depth interviews of more than 600 corporate counsel at the world's largest and most influential companies. Clients include Fortune 100 corporations, privately-held companies, emerging businesses, public sector entities, not-for-profit organizations and individuals. Principal industries Harris Beach represents include education, energy, financial, food and beverage, health care, insurance, manufacturing, medical and life sciences, real estate developers, and state and local governments and authorities. The firm's more than 200 lawyers practice among offices throughout New York state in Albany, Buffalo, Ithaca, Melville, New York City, Rochester, Saratoga Springs, Syracuse, Uniondale and White Plains, as well as in New Haven, Connecticut and Newark, New Jersey.