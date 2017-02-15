Barrick Announces Dividend Increase

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) -

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today announced the Board of Directors has approved an increase in the Company's quarterly dividend from $0.02 cents per share to $0.03 per share.

Our capital allocation goals over the past two years have centered on restoring our balance sheet to withstand gold price volatility, investing to improve the quality of our asset base, and rewarding our shareholders with a reliable dividend.

Since the end of 2014, we have reduced our total debt by 40 percent, and in 2017 we are increasing our investments in exploration and projects that have the potential to grow free cash flow per share over the long term. Reflecting this progress, we are increasing returns to our owners through an increase in our quarterly dividend.

The quarterly dividend is payable on March 15, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2017.1

1 The declaration and payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors, and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

