Barrick Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick") announced that the nominees listed in the information circular for the 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Barrick. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, and the advisory resolution on executive compensation are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Gustavo A. Cisneros 631,818,740 93.1% 46,989,776 6.9% Graham G. Clow 544,107,164 80.2% 134,701,352 19.8% Gary A. Doer 646,418,232 95.2% 32,390,284 4.8% Kelvin P.M. Dushnisky 641,747,234 94.5% 37,061,282 5.5% J. Michael Evans 649,823,917 95.7% 28,984,599 4.3% Brian L. Greenspun 649,481,338 95.7% 29,327,178 4.3% J. Brett Harvey 637,132,392 93.9% 41,676,124 6.1% Nancy H.O. Lockhart 632,793,152 93.2% 46,015,364 6.8% Pablo Marcet 650,515,922 95.8% 28,292,594 4.2% Dambisa F. Moyo 646,728,914 95.8% 32,079,602 4.2% Anthony Munk 640,877,174 95.3% 37,931,342 4.7% J. Robert S. Prichard 634,644,037 94.4% 44,164,479 5.6% Steven J. Shapiro 636,873,851 93.8% 41,934,665 6.2% John L. Thornton 627,241,354 93.8% 51,567,162 6.2% Ernie L. Thrasher 639,230,383 92.4% 39,578,133 7.6%

Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of the auditor are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 756,828,919 98.7% 10,143,187 1.3%

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows: