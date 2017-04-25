Barrick Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Goldstrike and Hemlo Mines

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) today announced that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 technical report on SEDAR and EDGAR for the Goldstrike mine in Nevada, and the Hemlo mine in Ontario. The reports were filed on a voluntary basis, and not as a result of a requirement of National Instrument 43-101.