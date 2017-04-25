News Room
April 25, 2017 20:47 ET

Barrick Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Goldstrike and Hemlo Mines

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) today announced that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 technical report on SEDAR and EDGAR for the Goldstrike mine in Nevada, and the Hemlo mine in Ontario. The reports were filed on a voluntary basis, and not as a result of a requirement of National Instrument 43-101.

Contact Information

  • INVESTOR CONTACTS: Daniel Oh
    Senior Vice President, Investor Engagement and Governance
    +1 416 307-7474
    doh@barrick.com

    MEDIA CONTACT: Andy Lloyd
    Senior Vice President, Communications
    +1 416 307-7414
    alloyd@barrick.com

