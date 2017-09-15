Barrick Announces Signature Sponsorship of Invictus Games Veterans Career Summit

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Ontario MPP Mike Colle Celebrate Launch

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 15, 2017) - Barrick Gold Corporation today announced that the Company will be the Signature Sponsor of the first-ever Invictus Games Veterans Career Summit. The Veterans Career Summit will take place on September 28 and 29 in Toronto in conjunction with the 2017 Invictus Games, providing veterans the opportunity to connect with a diverse range of potential employers and career counsellors.

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Ontario MPP Mike Colle joined Barrick employees at an event today at Ryerson University to announce the Company's support for the Games.

"We are delighted to increase our support for veterans through this partnership with the Invictus Games. As the only international sporting event for wounded, injured, and ill service members, Invictus helps to create awareness about the challenges veterans face when returning to civilian life," said Barrick President Kelvin Dushnisky. "Through Invictus, veterans find the motivation to overcome their injuries while being recognized for their achievements. The Career Summit will build on this, helping veterans connect their unique and impressive skills with meaningful career opportunities back home."

"As industry leaders in mining and exploration, Barrick has made it a top priority to hire service members, veterans, and spouses. We have high expectations that the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 Veterans Career Summit presented by Barrick will allow these individuals an opportunity to connect with top-ranked employers, hear keynote speakers, and obtain much-needed career guidance from counselors as they search for meaningful employment after service," said Michael Burns, CEO, Invictus Games Toronto 2017.

"Toronto is proud to be the host city for the Invictus Games, and I couldn't be more excited to be part of what the Games are building. It's not just about the competition, it's about using this opportunity to show our gratitude and support for those who sacrificed to protect our way of life. This Career Summit will connect our veterans with employers and career opportunities," said Toronto Mayor John Tory.

"No soldier who steps up to defend our way of life and our citizens should be left without meaningful employment when they return to civilian life," said Parliamentary Assistant to the Ontario Minister of Labour Mike Colle.

In addition to sponsoring the Career Summit, Barrick operates a Global Veterans Recruitment Program that acknowledges and values the abundant talents veterans can bring to the Company as they begin their second careers.

Visit http://ig2017careersummit.com for a full list of companies participating in the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 Veterans Career Summit.