News Room
Barrick Gold Corporation
NYSE : ABX
TSX : ABX

Barrick Gold Corporation

March 31, 2017 17:17 ET

Barrick Reschedules First Quarter 2017 Earnings Release

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) today announced that its quarterly earnings results release and conference call have been rescheduled one day earlier to April 24 and April 25, respectively.

First Quarter Results Release April 24, after market close
Conference Call and Webcast April 25, 4:30 pm ET
Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): 1-800-319-4610
International: +1 416-915-3239

The webcast and presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com. The conference call will be available for replay by phone at 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada toll free), and +1 604-674-8052 (international), access code 1268.

Contact Information

  • INVESTOR CONTACT: Daniel Oh
    Senior Vice President, Investor Engagement and Governance
    +1 416 307-7474
    doh@barrick.com

    MEDIA CONTACT: Andy Lloyd
    Senior Vice President, Communications
    +1 416 307-7414
    alloyd@barrick.com

News Room
 