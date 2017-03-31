Barrick Reschedules First Quarter 2017 Earnings Release

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) today announced that its quarterly earnings results release and conference call have been rescheduled one day earlier to April 24 and April 25, respectively.

First Quarter Results Release April 24, after market close Conference Call and Webcast April 25, 4:30 pm ET Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): 1-800-319-4610 International: +1 416-915-3239

The webcast and presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com. The conference call will be available for replay by phone at 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada toll free), and +1 604-674-8052 (international), access code 1268.