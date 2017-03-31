Barrick Reschedules First Quarter 2017 Earnings Release

March 31, 2017 17:17 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) today announced that its quarterly earnings results release and conference call have been rescheduled one day earlier to April 24 and April 25, respectively.
The webcast and presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com. The conference call will be available for replay by phone at 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada toll free), and +1 604-674-8052 (international), access code 1268.
INVESTOR CONTACT: Daniel OhSenior Vice President, Investor Engagement and Governance+1 416 307-7474doh@barrick.comMEDIA CONTACT: Andy LloydSenior Vice President, Communications+1 416 307-7414alloyd@barrick.com
