October 11, 2017 17:00 ET

Barrick To Report Preliminary Third Quarter Production Results on Oct. 12

As previously announced, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") intends to pre-release production and sales figures in advance of the Company's quarterly earnings releases, beginning in the third quarter of 2017. This reflects our ongoing efforts to increase transparency and strengthen disclosure.

The Company will issue preliminary production and sales information for the third quarter of 2017 on Thursday, October 12 before market open.

