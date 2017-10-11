Barrick To Report Preliminary Third Quarter Production Results on Oct. 12

October 11, 2017 17:00 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO
As previously announced, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") intends to pre-release production and sales figures in advance of the Company's quarterly earnings releases, beginning in the third quarter of 2017. This reflects our ongoing efforts to increase transparency and strengthen disclosure.
The Company will issue preliminary production and sales information for the third quarter of 2017 on Thursday, October 12 before market open.
INVESTOR CONTACTS: Daniel OhSenior Vice President, Investor Engagement and Governance+1 416 307-7474doh@barrick.comMEDIA CONTACT: Andy LloydSenior Vice President, Communications+1 416 307-7414alloyd@barrick.com
