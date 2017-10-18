Barrie Consumers Meet With Diana From Grand Floors Ltd

BARRIE, ON--(Marketwired - October 18, 2017) - Grand Floors Ltd is a first year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Flooring-Wood in the region of Barrie. The company has been in business since 1988 and is Barrie's leading Floor Coverings Retailer, Floor Refinishing, Staircases and Railings, Custom Finishing & Colour Matching, Design & Project Consultation Service Provider.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY'S BEST?

A: It means that our company has stayed true to it's core values. Our values are aligned across all departments within the company. That alignment has transpired into the atmosphere, service and quality that we've created, which has be recognized and appreciated by our customers.

Q: WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

A: Passion. From our creative craftsmen (installers), wood working specialists, stain technicians, sales staff and project advisors, we can truly say we are passionate about the products and services we provide.

Q: HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

A: Knowing that our company's work is being positively recognized by our consumers is an unexplainable accomplishment. It simply indicates we are on the right path! Moving forward this award will be an internal guideline for our work, perfecting the customers experience year after year.

Q: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN IN BUSINESS?

A: Moving our main open to public showroom into a larger facility during the years of the economic recession.

Q: BUSINESSWISE, WHAT IS YOUR NEXT BIG STEP?

A: Integrating processes on a CRM platform that will track the lifetime of the customer. Whether they are shopping online, are on the phone with one of our representatives or physically visiting the showroom. Tracking the activity of each unique customer ensures that we are able to assist them efficiently whichever way they choose to shop!

GETTING TO KNOW DIANA

BUSINESS MOTTO… "Awake with determination, and rest with satisfaction".

LOVE IN MY JOB… I love that I'm able to work with my family, and my co-workers who have quickly become my family. I love listening to customers visions and assisting them in creating their reality. I love that I'm able to bring my puppy to the office and that she has naturally become the showroom greeter...each visitor enters and leaves with a smile!

LEARNED ON THE JOB… A job shouldn't be a "job". It should be a passion. When it's a passion, then you are living your dream. That genuine happiness is recognized by customers.

DAILY I TRY TO… Reflect on why a certain situation has happened in my day, and what I can learn from it to progress in the future.

WHILE NOT WORKING… Surf in Costa Rica, scuba dive, and spend time with my family (outside of the office)

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/18/11G146684/Grand_Floors_Exclusive_2017-d85306e7b1299b518d6937d3f2daf9bd.pdf