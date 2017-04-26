Base Introduces Snap Marketplace to Extend the Value of Its All-in-One Sales Platform

Marketplace features 35+ integrations with partners including HubSpot, Zendesk and Front

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Base, the all-in-one sales platform, today announced the launch of the Base Snap Marketplace, a one-stop-shop for Base integrations. The Snap Marketplace connects Base's customers and prospects to more than 35 plug-and-play integrations. This continuously expanding set of solutions allows Base customers to immediately extend the benefits of Base's all-in-one sales platform into all corners of the sales process.

"As we continue to grow our enterprise customer base, we're encountering very specific processes and complex integration needs," said Base CEO and Co-Founder Uzi Shmilovici. "We've invested significantly in high quality, seamless integrations with companies like Zendesk and HubSpot. The marketplace is the first time we're really exposing these to the public and in turn demonstrating the full extent of Base's capabilities."

All integrations in the marketplace are "plug-and-play," meaning an administrator can install each integration with just a few clicks of a button; there's no need to engage external teams for custom development. These easy to set up yet comprehensive solutions cover a wide range of sales-related processes including quoting, billing, analytics, customer support and marketing automation. With integrations categorized by process, type (native versus third-party enabled) and Base package, customers can easily identify the partner or readily available solution that fits their specific needs. Understanding and activating the full potential of Base has never been easier.

Growing Partner Ecosystem

According to Bart Kiszala, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, "In addition to integrations, we're seeing companies building products directly on top of the Base designed specifically for Base customers. This is where we see the future of the Base platform heading."

One such application is Paycove created by Peritus Digital. This winning combination reduces both cost and time to invoice by over 50%. "You know that when you choose to work with Base, you are future-proofing your integration," says Rich Hankinson, Peritus Digital CTO.

Base maintains a set of robust open APIs as evidenced by the growing community of integration partners. The team encourages continued innovation on the Base platform and will consistently feature new integrations on the Snap Marketplace, giving partners exposure to the company's 7000+ customers. With the launch of the marketplace and development of Base's new Firehose API, the company is expecting to see the volume and breadth of available integrations grow extensively.

About Base

With its All-in-One Sales Platform and Apollo, Base revolutionizes the way that leading businesses manage, measure and maximize sales growth. Unlike legacy cloud CRM and sales force automation systems, Base offers an all-in-one solution that increases rep adoption rates and data capture across devices. With the ability to analyze big data trends in real-time, Base's Apollo provides sales leaders with the prescriptive insights they need to accelerate performance and grow revenue in a way that's measurable, repeatable and scalable. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, Base and its team of Sales Scientists help more than 7,000 companies across the globe like Groupon, Blue Raven Solar, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Cook Medical. For additional information, visit us at getbase.com.