Bay Area Business Publications Name Bioz, Inc.'s Dr. Karin Lachmi Upstart 50 Award Winner

Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Recognized for "Inventor" Category Due to Bioz' Innovation, Creativity and Disruption to the Market

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - Bioz, Inc., developers of the world's first and most comprehensive search engine for life science experimentation, today announced that Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Karin Lachmi has been recognized by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal as one of the 2017 Upstart 50 award winners in the "Inventor" category.

The annual award honors the Bay Area's 50 most innovative, disruptive and creative business professionals who have accomplished something significant within the past 12 months. Recognition in the inventor category is reserved for entrepreneurs who create entirely new and innovative companies, devices and processes that change their respective industries.

Dr. Lachmi co-founded Bioz to accelerate scientific research and drug discovery. The Bioz cloud platform is the world's first search engine built for life science experimentation. The technology utilizes a patent-pending software architecture that taps the latest advances in Artificial Intelligence -- including Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning -- to mine and structure hundreds of millions of pages of complex and unstructured scientific papers. This places an unprecedented amount of summarized scientific experimentation knowledge at researchers' fingertips, ultimately speeding up drug discovery and scientific research toward finding cures for diseases, ranging from cancer to diabetes and more.

"I'm honored by this recognition and am delighted by the validation of our contributions in shaping the R&D landscape," says Dr. Karin Lachmi. "Since Bioz' inception, we've been passionate about enabling life science researchers to make faster and smarter experimentation decisions and speed up drug discovery. This accolade underscores our continued dedication to delivering advanced technologies that give researchers the sophisticated tools they need to ensure that their future experiments are better, quicker and more cost-effective."

In May, Silicon Valley Business Journal also recognized Dr. Lachmi as one of its 2017 Women of Influence of award winners. The program honors female executives with a proven track record of success, as well as dedication to innovation, mentorship and giving back to the community.

Bioz continues to ride a wave of success in 2017, including continued positive corporate momentum, product innovation, customer traction and overall company growth. Since Bioz emerged from stealth in July 2016, the company has surpassed one million users in 196 countries.

Today's news follows the recent announcement of the Bioz vStars vendor rating system. Bioz vStars provides an average quality rating of a vendor's products via a deep analysis that is based on hundreds of millions of life science products already mentioned in published scientific papers, while incorporating real-time usage data of more than one million Bioz users. The new vStars algorithm results in valuable insights for life science researchers and a strong indicator for the identification of the most appropriate products to use for their experiments. Bioz vStars is free to researchers and scientists. To learn more, visit: https://www.bioz.com/vendor_ratings

Helpful Links

Suggested Tweet: .@BiozPage Co-Founder Dr. Karin Lachmi recognized as a @SFBusinessTimes @SVbizjournal #Upstart50 "Inventor" http://bit.ly/2jmkzcQ

About Bioz, Inc.

Bioz, Inc. offers the world's first search engine for life science experimentation. The patent-pending software platform combines the work of scientists with advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI), focused on Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) technology to help life scientists in academia and biopharma make faster and smarter experimentation decisions, ultimately speeding up drug discovery and increasing the rate of success in finding cures for diseases. Founded in 2013 by Stanford research scientist, Karin Lachmi, Ph.D., and CEO Daniel Levitt, Bioz is a Stanford-StartX accelerator company. Over one million researchers from 10,000 different academic institutions and biopharma companies in 196 countries use Bioz. Try Bioz at www.bioz.com.