Bay Area CFO of the Year Finalists Announced

Finalists include CFOs from HP Inc., MuleSoft and the Jewish Community Federation; proceeds from the event benefit Larkin Street Youth Services

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - The independent selection panel of the 12th Annual Bay Area CFO of the Year Awards is proud to announce their 2017 Bay Area CFO of the Year finalists across six categories. The Bay Area CFO of the Year Awards will be held at 6 p.m. on Wed., May 24 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco (5 Embarcadero Center). Tickets are $350 and include a cocktail reception, dinner, awards ceremony and post-event networking, and are available at cfoawards.org. Here is the full list of finalists as well as this year's Hall of Fame winner:

2017 Winner, Hall of Fame -- Lifetime Achievement Award

Robin L. Washington, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Public Company -- Large

Robert Eulau, Sanmina Corporation

Brian Magstadt, Simpson Strong-Tie

Stephen M. Robb, The Clorox Company

Public Company -- Small to Medium

G. Bradley Cole, Genomic Health

Matthew C. Garrett, iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Edward J. Murphy, Presidio Bank

Emerging Company

Christopher ("Criss") Harms, ForeScout Technologies, Inc.

Matt Langdon, MuleSoft

Stuart West, Automattic

Non-Profit Organization

Eric Larra, Episcopal Community Services of San Francisco

Holden Lee, Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund

Carl Nichols, Girl Scouts of Northern California

Non-Public Company

Nancy Daum, Pereira & O'Dell

George R. Lotti, Jr., Heat and Control, Inc.

Jeff Wofford, Able Services

Transformation Agent

Bob Halliday, Applied Materials

Cathie Lesjak, HP Inc.

Thomas Seifert, Symantec

This year's selection panel is comprised of business and academic leaders including Alison Davis (Managing Partner, Fifth Era, Board Member: Royal Bank of Scotland, Diamond Foods, Fiserv, Unisys, and Ooma), Mary Huss (Publisher, San Francisco Business Times), Sharon McCollam (Winner, 2012 Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award, Former Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Best Buy), Byron Pollitt (Winner, 2013 Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award, Retired Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Visa), and Richard Rosenberg (Retired Chief Executive Officer, Bank of America).

Now in its 12th year, the awards dinner on May 24 is attended by more than 500 Bay Area business executives and community leaders. All proceeds benefit Larkin Street Youth Services, the leading provider of housing, health services, job placement and more to young people experiencing homelessness in San Francisco.

The Bay Area CFO of the Year Awards is presented by Larkin Street Youth Services, in partnership with the San Francisco Business Times, and title sponsors Deloitte and Marsh & McLennan Agency.

Business attire is recommended. To sponsor the Bay Area CFO of the Year Awards or for more information, visit cfoawards.org or call at (415) 673-0911 ext 306.

Bay Area CFO of the Year Awards: 6 p.m., Wed., May 24, Hyatt Regency San Francisco, 5 Embarcadero Center, 673-0911 ext 306 or cfoawards.org, $350.

About The Bay Area CFO of the Year Awards

Now in its 12th year, The Bay Area CFO of the Year Awards event is a partnership between the San Francisco Business Times and Larkin Street Youth Services recognizing outstanding CFOs in the Bay Area. The event has raised over $4.8 million to benefit Larkin Street Youth Services and the homeless youth they serve. Learn more at cfoawards.org.

About Larkin Street Youth Services

Larkin Street Youth Services is an internationally recognized leader in providing effective housing, education, employment and health services to at-risk, homeless and runaway youth. Larkin Street reaches ages 12 to 24 across San Francisco and has served over 75,000 homeless and at-risk youth since 1984.

Three out of four youth who complete the full range of Larkin Street programs successfully exit homelessness permanently. Larkin Street is at the forefront, working at the local, state and federal levels to create the circumstances necessary to make instances of youth homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring.

For every dollar invested in homeless youth, society sees $8 in social benefits or saved costs.

Learn more at larkinstreetyouth.org

