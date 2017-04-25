Bay Dynamics Recognized in Independent Research Report on Vulnerability Risk Management Vendors

Risk Fabric "Offers a Unique Approach of Putting Responsibility for Vulnerability Remediation on the Line of Business or Application Owner" Per New Report

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Bay Dynamics® announced today that Forrester Research, a leading research and advisory company, has recognized Bay Dynamics in its new report, Vendor Landscape: Vulnerability Management, 2017.

The report highlights the need for risk-based solutions to replace the home-grown attempts to fill gaps in traditional vulnerability detection solutions. The report details the current segmentation of the vulnerability management market into "1) solutions focused on detecting vulnerabilities and 2) solutions focused on providing a holistic view of vulnerability and configuration management issues."

"Bay Dynamics offers an integrated view of assets, attack trends, and vulnerability information to prioritize applications and systems based on the financial impact if those systems were compromised. Their product, Risk Fabric, offers a unique approach of putting responsibility for vulnerability remediation on the line of business or application owner instead of it being a negotiation between security and operations," the report states.

Risk Fabric®, Bay Dynamics' flagship analytics platform, continuously quantifies the financial impact of cyber risk based on actual threats and vulnerabilities in the environment within Fortune 500 companies today. The platform prescribes the top actions stakeholders across the business should take that reduce impact the most and shows how much risk was reduced due to those actions.

Risk Fabric automates the following vulnerability lifecycle management processes:

Calculates the residual risk associated with each vulnerability based on the value of the vulnerable asset and evidence of threats known to exploit them.

Prioritizes and orchestrates the process of remediating the most critical vulnerabilities within organizations' most critical assets.

Tailors customized reports for line of business application owners so they can remediate critical vulnerabilities within assets under their governance.

Tracks and reports status of application owners' patching efforts to multiple stakeholders including line business owners, IT operations, and security teams.

Automatically generates dashboards that show remediation performance, decrease in value at risk, aging, and exposure, sliced by application, vulnerability or patch.

"During the past ten years, there has been little innovation surrounding vulnerability management prioritization and automation. Security teams struggle with manual methods, that are time consuming and error prone, to factor in essential business context such as the value of the asset at risk and the financial impact to the organization if the asset were compromised," said Ryan Stolte, co-founder and CTO at Bay Dynamics. "Risk Fabric automatically prioritizes vulnerabilities using business context and delivers the most critical ones to the application owners responsible for taking action. We believe being recognized by Forrester for our risk-based vulnerability management capability is further validation of Risk Fabric's effectiveness."

