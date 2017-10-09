Bayen Group Awarded GSA IT Schedule 70 Contract

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 9, 2017) - Bayen Group, a HUBZone-certified federal government IT contractor, announced today that it was awarded a U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule 70 contract, GS-35F-699GA. This 5-year IT contract will enable Bayen Group to partner with U.S. government agencies to deliver their technology projects on budget and on schedule.

IT Schedule 70 is the largest and most widely used acquisition vehicle by federal government agencies. The schedule provides direct access to products, services and solutions from certified industry partners at pre-negotiated rates. Customers can quickly identify Big Data, Change Management, Cloud Services and SharePoint providers like Bayen Group to procure products and services, giving agencies centralized and streamlined access to IT service providers that have been vetted and qualified.

"Obtaining the GSA Schedule 70 expands our ability to work with federal, state and local agencies, and offers quick and affordable access to our consulting services," said Greg Saliba, managing partner for Bayen Group. "We've worked hard through the GSA proposal process to demonstrate our past and current performance, pricing and financial stability, and outstanding customer satisfaction. I'm very proud of our team and excited about the opportunity to provide services to government agencies that utilize the GSA Schedule."

There are a limited number of companies that achieve this qualification, and even fewer that are also HUBZone (or historically underutilized business zones) certified. In fact, in California, there are 22 companies who are HUBZone certified and have the GSA Schedule 70 contract. Obtaining this award and the HUBZone certification makes Bayen Group a unique business for government agencies to partner with and are key differentiators in the industry.

For Bayen Group's contract and list of offerings, visit http://www.bayengroup.com/gsa-schedule-70/. For their list of Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) code and supported Northern American Industry Classification System (NAICS) codes, visit www.bayengroup.com/hubzone-certified.

Bayen Group is attending the National HUBZone Conference in Chantilly, Virginia October 12-13. This conference brings together hundreds of small business contractors and dozens of federal agency and prime contractor representatives. Bayen Group is interested in meeting with federal agencies and prime contractors who are looking to partner with a minority-owned small business that is both HUBZone-certified and now GSA Schedule 70 contract awarded.

About Bayen Group

Bayen Group is a minority-owned and HUBZone-certified business providing consulting, technology, marketing and staffing solutions. Our emphasis is on relationships -- whether with our clients or employees -- we firmly believe in partnering. Together the team is greater than the individual. The combination of our seasoned professionals and our unique, collaborative work environment enables us to equip our clients with a team of specialists who can tackle the most challenging business problems. Please visit www.bayengroup.com for more information and follow us on Twitter @BayenGroup.