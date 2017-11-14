Bayport International Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: BAYP) Announces Strategic Partnership with GreenLink Financial

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Nov 14, 2017) - Bayport International Holdings Inc. ( OTC PINK : BAYP) has finalized a strategic partnership with GreenLink Financial LLC, a specialty financial services provider for highly-regulated banking challenged businesses. GreenLink Financial partnerships provide FinCEN registered banking services, electronic business to business payment systems, electronic processing services and lending to high risk markets.

Management of Bayport believes that it is imperative for the players in the medicinal cannabis industry to operate in an ethical manner. "The more we can operate and 'self-police' our activities the less the regulators will have to make rules to manage the industry," stated Clay Franks.

Bayport is building a platform of technologies in the Cannabis Industry -- helping operators manage their business, find new customers and identify service providers that make operating their growing businesses more efficient. GreenLink Financial will provide a suite of financial products to Bayport's clients that will work seamlessly with the other aspects of the Ecosystem that is being built.

The agreement with GreenLink will provide for compensation to Bayport for financial activities that are directed to GreenLink by Bayport. To learn more about GreenLink please visit www.greenlinkfinancial.co

About Bayport International Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : BAYP):

Bayport International Holdings, Inc. is a holding company active within the cannabis technology industry. Through its Weedwiser.com digital platform, the company seeks to be a leader in the emerging cannabis technology industry. Furthermore, the company is currently evaluating acquisitions within the industry. Learn more about the company by visiting http://www.weedwiser.com and http://www.bayportholdings.com.

