BaySand enhanced MetalCopy Program to Support 14nm FPGA Transition to ASIC

MetalCopy-14 matches 14nm FPGA performance and provides ASIC standard cell power consumption, performance and pricing

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - BaySand Inc., the leader in configurable Standard Cell ASIC Solutions, is enabling 14nm and 16nm FPGA designers to efficiently convert FPGA designs to ASIC solutions. Following the new MetalCopy capabilities, companies can choose to migrate to high production volumes in short time and low risk. The MetalCopy-14 product line is based on the BaySand FG40L technology which can meet the performance of 14nm FPGAs and deliver 50% lower power at the fraction of the FPGA unit price. The technology supports PCI-Gen 3.0, DDR3, PLLs, memory blocks, micro controllers as well as third party Intellectual Property (IP) provided by BaySand IP partners including Ensilica, Codasip, ScureRF, Packet Architects, UltraSoC and more. The flow and methodology is supported by BaySand Metal Configurable Standard Cell (MCSC) technology, BaySand's ASIC UltraShuttle program and BaySand's Xpresso tool for IP generation.

The Metal Copy-14 combined with the updated Xpresso tool and the ASIC UltraShuttle creates an innovative conversion flow that delivers a low risk process which results in a working verified device in a short and predictable time. The ASIC UltraShuttle is based on proven design flow and methodology that supports production ready, verified, and fully tested Engineering Samples (ES). Once the ES are verified, BaySand is ready to deliver mass production units.

The Xpresso tool was upgraded to include the IPs required for supporting the higher end FPGAs including PCI-3, DDR3 and advanced PLLs and by that minimizing risk, reducing the cost, and shortening the time-to-market. Xpresso is capable of generating IPs that are fully compatible with the FPGA IP resulting in bridging the gap between the FPGA vendor's IPs and the ASIC migration requirements.

"Most of the design starts use FPGAs for product development and proof of concept. It fits well with systems that need field programable hardware to improve and accelerate algorithms or to upgrade protocols," said Salah Werfelli, BaySand founder and CEO. "MetalCopy was designed with production, performance and power in mind and it is geared towards delivering a safe and smooth FPGA to ASIC conversion. It perfectly complements the FPGA by providing the production scalability that the FPGA lacks."

About BaySand

BaySand is the leader in Application Configurable ASICs targeting short time to market and cost effective ASIC solutions. With its unique and patented Metal Configurable Standard Cell (MCSC) technology and Field Configurable DSP architecture (fcDSP), the company provides ASIC designers with world class solutions featuring:

Low NRE

Short time to market

Lowest Power

Low unit cost

Best performance

Programmability and flexibility

BaySand is fabless, privately held and based in the Silicon Valley, San Jose CA.

