Bayshore Industrial Cybersecurity Takes a Stand at S4x17 Conference

IIoT cybersecurity leader underscores ability to protect industrial assets, January 10-12, in Miami Beach

BETHESDA, MD--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Bayshore Networks®, the cybersecurity leader for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), announced its sponsorship of the S4x17 conference at the Fillmore Miami Beach from January 10th through 12th.

At the event, Bayshore will offer live demonstrations of its ability to protect and defend industrial assets -- factories, electric grids, public utilities, refineries, and more -- from cyber-attack. Additionally, Bayshore Founder and Chief Scientist Francis Cianfrocca will present a thought-leading discussion contrasting active vs. passive approaches to industrial security.

"Cyber-attacks have always been about making money, making a mess, or making war," stated Cianfrocca. "But determined attackers have now begun to target highly-vulnerable industrial systems and critical infrastructure. We must give industry and society the knowledge and the tools to defend against these new and exceptionally dangerous threats. S4x17 is a key forum for doing that."

S4x17 is one of the largest and most advanced Operations Technology (OT) and ICS cyber security events in the world. Attendees can enter here to win a free limousine ride from Miami International Airport to the event, and receive 20 percent off the S4x17 admission price.

A sponsor of the event, Bayshore will participate in the following activities:

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Cabana Sessions -- Bayshore's poolside exhibit will feature a demonstration of the Bayshore IT/OT Gateway™ solution and its ability to protect the industrial infrastructure from cyberattack.

Thursday, January 12, 2017

1:00 PM - 1:45 PM

Cianfrocca will present a talk entitled "Evaluating Active Vs. Passive Approaches to Securing the Industrial Internet of Things." The session will help architects and executives concerned with ensuring the safety and security of critical industrial assets understand important differences in approaches. It will provide a fundamental understanding of:

The technical differences between passive and active, in-band, out-of-band, and hybrid approaches

Trade-offs, overlaps, and gaps in each approach

When to use what in building a comprehensive, best-of-breed IIoT security posture.

Cianfrocca is one of the leading experts, architects, and inventors in industrial cybersecurity today. He is chairman of the Industrial Internet Consortium's IT/OT Task Force. He will apply his inimitable and entertaining style to help clarify this challenging subject.

