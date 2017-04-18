Bayshore Networks Appoints Kevin Senator as VP, Worldwide Sales & Channels

BETHESDA, MD--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Bayshore Networks, the leading provider of cyber protection for industrial infrastructure, announced today that it has named Kevin Senator as VP, Worldwide Sales & Channels. In the newly created position, Senator will report to Michael Dager, Bayshore's CEO. Senator is responsible for revenue performance and go-to-market partnerships.

"Kevin Senator has an outstanding track record in the cyber security and networking fields with several high-profile successes to his credit," said Dager. "We are thrilled to have a sales executive with his energy and experience come on board to lead sales and partner efforts at this important stage in the company's rapid growth."

"I'm excited to join the Bayshore team at this pivotal point in the company's growth. Industrial cyber protection is a critically important market with tremendous upside," said Senator. "Building on early customer momentum, Bayshore is now extending its global footprint through direct and partner channels."

About Kevin Senator

Senator brings more than 20 years of experience in software sales leadership, risk and financial analysis, business creation and operational management. His career highlights include successful start-ups, acquisitions and integration of smaller businesses into large companies.

During his nine years as VP Worldwide Sales at Counterpane, a provider of managed security monitoring services, Kevin exponentially increased sales, established a revenue-generating business development program. Following BT's successful acquisition of Counterpane, he ran all of BT's international Managed Security Service Sales and Delivery. Earlier, Kevin was responsible for direct and channels sales of Blue Curve's capacity planning software, culminating in an acquisition by Red Hat.

About Bayshore Networks

Bayshore Networks is the leading provider of industrial cyber protection. The Company's award-winning technology unlocks the power of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), providing enterprises with unprecedented visibility into their Operational Technology infrastructure while safely and securely protecting ICS systems, industrial applications, networks, machines, and workers from cyber threats. Bayshore's strategic partners include among others Arista, AT&T, BAE, Cisco, Dell, SAP, VMware, and Yokogawa. Bayshore is a privately held company headquartered in Washington, DC and backed by Trident Capital Cybersecurity, Yokogawa, Samsung Next, and BGV Capital. For more information, visit www.bayshorenetworks.com.