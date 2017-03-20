Final Investment from Benhamou Global Ventures Completes Series A for Leader in Industrial Cyber Protection

BETHESDA, MD--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Bayshore Networks, the leading provider of cyber protection for industrial infrastructure, today announced the closing of its Series A venture capital investment. With a final investment from Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV), the round was oversubscribed at more than $11M, bringing total investment in the company to $15M. Bayshore will use the investment to aggressively grow go-to-market channels, and further develop its industry leading industrial cyber protection platform.

"The market for Bayshore's industrial cyber protection solutions is expanding quickly," said Mike Dager, CEO of Bayshore Networks. "Industrial cyber protection is now a key strategic initiative for large enterprises, utilities, and governments alike. We're experiencing rapid growth because unlike passive visualization and reporting packages, Bayshore's comprehensive industrial cyber protection platform stops industrial cyber threats before they start."

"We are impressed with Bayshore's experienced management team and differentiated technology," said Anik Bose, General Partner at BGV, who has joined Bayshore's Board of Directors following the investment. "There is a compelling global need for industrial cyber protection solutions, and we believe Bayshore is well positioned in this burgeoning market."

"Bayshore's innovation in the emerging Industrial IoT cyber protection market is well recognized. We led Bayshore's Series A in support of their pioneering technology in a critical market that is largely untapped to date," said Alberto Yépez, managing director of Trident Capital Cybersecurity. "We are happy to have BGV join us in supporting the company's growth."

About Bayshore Networks, Inc.

Bayshore Networks® is the leading provider of industrial cyber protection. The Company's award-winning technology unlocks the power of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), providing enterprises with unprecedented visibility into their Operational Technology infrastructure while safely and securely protecting ICS systems, industrial applications, networks, machines, and workers from cyber threats. Bayshore's strategic partners include among others Arista, AT&T, BAE, Cisco, Dell, SAP, VMware, and Yokogawa. Bayshore is a privately held company headquartered in Washington, DC and backed by Trident Capital Cybersecurity, Yokogawa, Samsung Next, and BGV Capital. For more information, visit www.BayshoreNetworks.com

About Benhamou Global Ventures

BGV, is an early-stage venture capital firm with deep Silicon Valley roots, with an exclusive focus on enterprise information technology opportunities in global markets. BGV currently has 17 active companies in its portfolio. The BGV team has successfully built and implemented a cross-border venture investing model with companies from Israel, Europe and Asia. The fund was founded by Eric Benhamou, former chairman and CEO of 3Com, Palm and co-founder of Bridge Communications. Comprised of an experienced partnership team of global operating executives and investors, BGV is often the first and most active institutional investor in a company and has a powerful network of technical advisors, executives and functional experts who actively engage with its portfolio companies. The company has offices in Palo Alto, California and Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Trident Capital Cybersecurity

Trident Capital Cybersecurity (TCC) is a $300 million fund that invests primarily in early stage and select growth equity companies. The firm is well positioned as the venture capital firm with the best connections in cybersecurity. Its 47-person Cybersecurity Industry Advisory Council, including industry CEOs, customers and former top-level government leaders is commended for its insights, connections and go-to-market support for TCC's portfolio companies. TCC's current portfolio companies include 4iQ, Appthority, Bayshore Networks, ID Experts and IronNet Cybersecurity. Managing Directors Alberto Yépez, Sean Cunningham and Don Dixon jointly lead the investment team and together have made 30 cybersecurity investments during a nearly 20 year period of investing at Trident and Intel Capital. For more information, visit www.tridentcybersecurity.com.