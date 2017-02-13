BETHESDA, MD--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Bayshore Networks, the cybersecurity leader for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), today announced Samsung NEXT Ventures completed a strategic equity investment in the company's Series A financing. Samsung's investment will help Bayshore Networks continue development of its IoT enablement and security platform.

"Samsung NEXT shares our vision for an internet of things ecosystem strengthened by safety, cybersecurity and other enabling technologies," said Mike Dager, CEO of Bayshore Networks. "Samsung's leadership in IoT and their commitment to developing and supporting solutions that power the IoT world makes us very proud to receive their support."

"Bayshore's management team impressed us with their strong IT and OT experience, and we were encouraged by the company's traction in securing industrial networks from inside," said Raymond Liao, Managing Director at Samsung NEXT Ventures. "Their technologies also fit broader IoT applications which could be of interest to Samsung."

"Bayshore is a recognized innovator in the emerging Industrial IoT cybersecurity market. We led Bayshore's Series A in support of the early leader in a critical market that we believe is largely untapped to date," said Alberto Yépez, managing director of Trident Capital Cybersecurity. "We are happy to have Samsung join us in supporting the development of Bayshore's technology and the company's growth."

About Bayshore Networks, Inc.

Bayshore Networks® is the cybersecurity leader for the Industrial Internet of Things. The Company's award-winning technology unlocks the power of the Industrial Internet by providing enterprises with unprecedented control and visibility into their Operational Technology infrastructure while safely and securely protecting industrial applications, networks, machines, and workers. For more information, visit www.BayshoreNetworks.com