Bayshore to Showcase Industrial Cybersecurity Leadership at IoT Evolution Expo and ARC Forum

BETHESDA, MD--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Bayshore Networks®, the cybersecurity leader for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), announced it will be exhibiting and presenting at two major industrial IoT events in Florida next week: IoT Evolution Expo in Ft. Lauderdale, and the ARC Advisory Group Forum in Orlando.

IoT Evolution is a leading educational and networking forum on the IoT ecosystem, perfect for any company looking to understand how to develop and implement IoT solutions that drive measurable results and business transformation. At the ARC Forum, attendees will learn how the digital enterprise will be realized, including how the industrial internet will be secured, and the benefits that this can bring.

IoT Evolution Spotlights Yokogawa Partnerships

IoT Evolution Expo will be held February 7-10 at the Greater Ft. Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center. Showcasing a fully functional robot, Bayshore will offer live demonstrations of its ability to protect and defend industrial assets -- factories, electric grids, public utilities, refineries, and more -- from cyber-attack. The Bayshore exhibit will be located in Booth #3010.

Today, Yokogawa announced its collaboration with Bayshore, Microsoft, Foghorn, and Telit in creating its IIoT Architecture. See the full release here. On Wed, February 8, Bob Lam, Bayshore's Co-Founder & VP Corporate Development, will participate in a panel entitled "Yokogawa Strategic IIoT Architecture Partnership," along with speakers from the collaborating companies.

Yokogawa, a Platinum Sponsor of the event, announced a strategic investment in Bayshore in November 2016. Bayshore will also participate in Yokogawa's exhibits (Booth #4010). A key component to the industrial Internet is the use of IoT to improve management of the manufacturing floor and the supply chain from production to distribution. Developing a platform that allows "Just in Time" to benefit from the real-time of IoT is at the heart of Yokogawa's implementation.

ARC Workshop Addresses IIoT Challenges

The ARC Forum will be held February 6-9 at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld. Bayshore is a sponsor of the event. Francis Cianfrocca, Bayshore's Founder & Chief Scientist, will participate as a panelist in the Cyber Monday ARC workshop entitled "Challenges Presented by IIoT." The workshop, to be held on February 6 at 4:00 pm, will answer questions including:

What are the implications of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Industrie 4.0 on ICS cybersecurity?

Will the trend toward large scale interconnection of smart devices make it more difficult (or even impossible) to secure industrial systems?

Does the use of smart "edge devices" change our approach to network segmentation and the definition of zones and conduits?

Will existing standards such as ISA and IEC 62443, NERC-CIP, and ISO- 27000 have to be rewritten to remain relevant in the face of new architectures?

The panelists will draw on experience and expertise in the design and operation of IIoT systems. Workshop participants will learn more about developments in this area, and have an opportunity to offer their opinions and experiences.

Cianfrocca is one of the leading experts, architects, and inventors in industrial cybersecurity today. He is chairman of the Industrial Internet Consortium's IT/OT Task Force. He will apply his inimitable and entertaining style to help clarify this challenging subject. Additionally, Bayshore will show its robot demo at the ARC Forum's Innovations Showcase on Monday evening.

