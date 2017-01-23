Baytex to Present at CIBC Whistler Conference

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) is pleased to announce that Edward LaFehr, President, will be presenting at the CIBC Whistler Institutional Investor Conference on Friday, January 27, 2017 at 8:35 am PST (9:35 am MST) in Whistler, British Columbia. Interested parties can listen to a live audiocast via the following URL:

https://webcasts.welcome2theshow.com/cibcwhistler2017/baytex

A replay will be available on the Baytex website, www.baytexenergy.com, for six months following the presentation.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 78% of Baytex's production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids. Baytex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.