BBK Worldwide to Participate in 8th Annual SCOPE Summit, January 24-26

Company's Founding Principal and Head of Emerging Markets to Lead Clinical Research Discussions on Technology, Innovation, Rare Disease and Patient Engagement

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - BBK Worldwide, an industry leader in patient recruitment and engagement technologies and services, will participate in the 8th Annual SCOPE Summit, to be held at the Hyatt Regency Miami, January 24-26 in Miami, Florida.

On Thursday, January 26 at 11:05 a.m., BBK's Head of Emerging Markets and Technologies Aaron Fleishman will present a session titled, "Multi-channel, Multi-platform for Improved Patient Engagement" and share insights on how to implement company-wide innovations to achieve true patient centricity. Mr. Fleishman will also offer practical advice on how organizations can best prepare for what's next in the industry and succeeding with the adoption of new technologies.

Mr. Fleishman and Founding Principal Bonnie A. Brescia will also participate in and chair a number of program sessions and roundtable discussions throughout the event, including:

"Reimaging the Patients Experience," Tuesday, January 24 at 8:25 a.m., Ms. Brescia (Session Chair)

"Rare Disease and Other Hard-to-find Populations: A Discussion about adapting Traditional Patient Recruitment and Engagement Strategies for Today's Most Challenging Studies," Tuesday, January 24 at 3:55 p.m., Ms. Brescia

"What Does Patient Engagement Mean Today?: Developing an Overall Engagement Strategy to Better Engage, Gain Insights form and Retain Patients," Tuesday, January 24 at 3:55 p.m., Mr. Fleishman

"Best Practices in Patient-Centric Protocol Design and Trial Feasibility," Wednesday, January 25 at 11:10 a.m., Ms. Brescia (Session Chair)

"Improving the Clinical Trial Experience by Effectively Engaging Patients," Thursday, January 26 at 8:35 a.m., Mr. Fleishman (Session Chair)

Members of the media and analyst communities interested in meeting with BBK Worldwide at the Summit can contact Juli Greenwood at 617-515-8412 or jgreenwood@bbkworldwide.com.

About BBK Worldwide

BBK Worldwide is the foremost patient recruitment and engagement technology firm, providing a range of award-winning creative services and technology solutions to the world's most innovative pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and their outsourced suppliers, such as CROs and eClinical providers. Committed to providing the support and solutions needed to improve patient engagement, enroll clinical studies on time, and expedite time-to-market, BBK delivers the industry's only suite of products built from the ground up to address the patient and site engagement challenges inherent in running large, multinational studies. Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, BBK has partners and offices across Europe and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit www.bbkworldwide.com.