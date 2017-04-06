bBooth Adds Top Technology Executive

bBooth Continues Expansion of Its Senior Management Team

HOLLYWOOD, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - bBooth, Inc. ( OTCQB : BBTH), the Hollywood-based digital technology company, is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its senior executive team to include notable technology executive John Cho, who joins bBooth as Senior Vice President of Technology Innovation and Special Executive Assistant to the CEO.

Mr. Cho is best described as a futurist and polymath technologist. Just prior to joining bBooth, Mr. Cho was President of MediaHub, an enterprise Content Delivery Network (eCDN) focused on optimized HTTPs video delivery across complex networks. At MediaHub, Mr. Cho was responsible for designing Smart City Experiences for Al-Rheem Island, as directed by Sheikh Mohammad in collaboration with Etisalat, Du, and UTT. Mr. Cho also consulted for Civiq (Comark) on LCD solutions for NYCity Link. Prior to MediaHub, Mr. Cho co-founded Toggle, Inc. and was invited to join Warner Bros' accelerator, "Media Camp." While there, Mr. Cho was solely responsible for developing a fully compliant supply chain for Walmart -- and orchestrating the mass-production of VUDU Spark, Walmart's dedicated on-demand EST streaming platform.

Mr. Cho also played integral roles in diverse "Video Immersion" projects such as Patriot Missile Training Systems, Visualization technologies for unifying Air Space Command (USAF), Interactive Video Display for NASA JSC and Google HQ's Experience Center, as well as designing and collaborating on Army Mobile Command Centers, and Emergency Operations Centers. A naturally strategic and creative planner, Mr. Cho played an integral role in collaborating, co-designing, and orchestrating national digital signage deployments for many notable luxury retail brands and globally recognized QSR chains.

"John joins the team at a pivotal time in our continuing evolution. We're about to enter a new phase of growth here at bBooth as we prepare for the release of the next generation of our interactive video-based CRM and lead gen software services and as we begin deployment and integration with our enterprise customers," states Rory J. Cutaia, bBooth CEO. "As we plan for the distribution of our services to global enterprise customers, we are extremely fortunate to attract someone with the caliber of talent and expertise of John Cho to our senior team," continues Cutaia.

"I'm thrilled to be part of this dynamic, leading edge technology company," states John Cho. "Our CEO, Rory J. Cutaia, is a true leader who has assembled a world-class team of dedicated, driven, professionals to execute his vision to achieve market leader status. As excited as I am about our current interactive video technology deployment, I'm even more excited about our application development initiatives and the implications these innovations will have for our future growth and value creation here in the U.S., as well as in Asia and other parts of the world," continues Mr. Cho.

About bBooth:

bBooth, Inc. ( OTCQB : BBTH) is a Hollywood-based digital tech company. We develop and license cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), sales lead generation, and social engagement software on mobile and desktop platforms for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, and artists seeking greater levels of customer, consumer, and fan engagement. Our software platform can accommodate a single direct sales representative, yet is enterprise-class scalable to meet the needs of today's global organizations. We've re-invented what a CRM, lead-gen tool should be in today's video-centric social environment. Our service is built around our proprietary 'Video-First' bNotifi technology, which places interactive video front and center in all customer and prospect communications.

For more information on bBooth, visit www.bBooth.com.

