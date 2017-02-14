bBooth Announces Partnership With ORU Market

HOLLYWOOD, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - bBooth, Inc. ( OTCQB : BBTH), the Hollywood-based digital technology company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to provide bBooth's bNotifi interactive video technology to ORU Market, a global social sharing and payment platform, to enhance and amplify ORU Market's existing mobile, desktop, and web-based applications.

ORU Market is an exciting new socially-conscious global network, founded to enhance the lives of its members through sharing, commerce and communication. "It's the first company I've ever heard of that actually makes weekly payments to its members, in the form of what they call ORU Universal Basic Income, just to thank them for participating," states bBooth, Inc. CEO Rory J. Cutaia. "We're very excited to be part of this rapidly growing global network. Once ORU members have access to the bNotifi technology toolset we've created for ORU Market, we expect ORU's growth to accelerate exponentially," continues Cutaia.

"The ORU Network is easy to use," states Nick VandenBrekel, ORU Market CEO and Chief Architect. "Anyone can register for a free basic ORU account on the ORU Market website or through the ORU Market mobile apps and obtain immediate access to numerous tools and opportunities to enhance their lives. ORU basic members can list their products, services and businesses or stores for free. They can share with others and get rewarded immediately. Members can advertise and promote, using ORU's advanced targeted ad platform, which completely eliminates unwanted ads and enables members to reach precisely the people they want to reach, anywhere in the world, 24-7."

"Members who upgrade to the ORU Premium Membership earn rewards payments on purchases made at ORU participating merchants and get access to additional benefits, including the ORUPAY global payment platform, and their own Prepaid Visa® Card called ORUCARD. In addition, Premium Members receive ORU Universal Basic Income payments, paid each week, and last, but certainly not least, ORU Premium Members have full access to the ORU Protocol Advocacy Program, which provides unlimited opportunities to create income by just sharing," continues VandenBrekel.

"ORU Market was built from the ground up, employing and deploying the latest technologies to enhance the lives of our Members, which we estimate will exceed 250,000 people this year," states VandenBrekel. "When we saw bBooth's bNotifi interactive communications technology, we immediately recognized the power it could add to enhance our Members' existing ability to promote themselves, their products, their services and their businesses to other ORU Market Members all over the world. bNotifi is truly a ground-breaking interactive video technology and we're thrilled to make it available to all our Members," continues VandenBrekel.

About bBooth:

bBooth, Inc. ( OTCQB : BBTH) is a Hollywood-based digital tech company. We develop and license cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), sales lead generation, and social engagement software on mobile and desktop platforms for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, and artists seeking greater levels of customer, consumer, and fan engagement. Our software platform can accommodate a single direct sales representative, yet is enterprise-class scalable to meet the needs of today's global organizations. We've re-invented what a CRM, lead-gen tool should be in today's video-centric social environment. Our service is built around our proprietary 'Video-First' bNotifi technology, which places interactive video front and center in all customer and prospect communications.

For more information on bBooth, visit www.bBooth.com.

About ORU Market:

ORU Market, Inc. is a Social Sharing Enterprise Software and Information Technology company, offering one-stop social sharing and marketing software tools that include, but are not limited to, a powerful rewards platform, community currency (ORU), and a host of benefits, stimulating the local economy and promoting small to medium size businesses and stores. Through its unique structure, offering software as a service (SaaS), ORU seeks to strengthen local communities and build strong social relationships that encourage people to participate in commerce, education and helping others to succeed in a rapidly evolving smart IT centric environment. A powerful benefit for ORU Premium Members is the ORUCARD, which offers unlimited rewards back anywhere, anytime. The ORU Rewards Back program pays rewards on income generated by the network, worldwide, to the members on a weekly basis, in the form of a rewards back incentive payment each Saturday, thereby completely redefining the structure of Basic Universal Income. ORU Members are able to use these resources through the ORUCARD, ORU Apps, the ORU mobile site and ORU Website instantaneously wherever and whenever. ORU connects people from around the world, one transaction at a time, changing lives -- one person at a time. Live, Play, Prosper and Be Happy. We are Advocates for a Better Life -- Pay It Forward.

For more information about the ORU Market, visit www.orumarket.com.

Forward-looking & Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more Information, please visit: www.bBooth.com