bBooth CEO Rory J. Cutaia Named "CEO of the Month" by CIOReview Technology Magazine

HOLLYWOOD, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - bBooth, Inc. ( OTCQB : BBTH), the Hollywood-based digital technology company, is pleased to announce that leading technology magazine, CIOReview, has selected bBooth CEO, Rory J. Cutaia, as its CEO of the Month.

CIOReview is the leading tech magazine dedicated to enterprise technology solutions, focused on current trends and redefining future enterprise technology goals. Every month, CIOReview awards the "CEO of the Month" title to the CEO of an emerging player in the technology landscape who has demonstrated superior leadership skills.

Rory J. Cutaia, bBooth's CEO, Founder, and Chairman explains in his article for CIOReview "The Art of the Pivot - How One CEO Navigated the Uncharted Road to Reset," how he managed to turn bBooth from a flagging talent discovery business into a revolutionary interactive video technology company for enterprise CRM, lead gen, and brand activations.

"We are delighted to feature Rory Cutaia as CEO of the Month," said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. "His fearless approach to the difficult decision to 'pivot,' faced by many executives in start-ups as well as those in more mature businesses, is quite instructive and noteworthy."

"I am truly honored to be selected as CEO of the Month by CIOReview Magazine," states Mr. Cutaia. "There are some things they just don't teach you in business school. Knowing how, when, and why to execute a pivot is one of the most difficult decisions an executive must face, and unfortunately, there is no playbook. I hope other executives can derive some benefit from my experience," continues Mr. Cutaia.

About bBooth:

bBooth, Inc. ( OTCQB : BBTH) is a Hollywood-based digital tech company. We develop and license cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), sales lead generation, and social engagement software on mobile and desktop platforms for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, and artists seeking greater levels of engagement and higher conversion rates. Our software platform can accommodate a one-off campaign or a single direct sales representative, yet is enterprise-class scalable to meet the needs of today's global organizations. Our service is built around our proprietary 'Video-First' bNotifi technology, which places interactive video front and center in all customer and prospect communications. We've re-invented what a CRM, lead-gen tool should be in today's video-centric social environment.

About CIOReview:

CIOReview is a technology magazine that talks about the enterprise solutions that can redefine the business goals of enterprises tomorrow. It is the leading source that shares innovative enterprise solutions developed by established solutions providers, upcoming hot enterprises and is a neutral source for technology decision makers.

