bBooth Introduces Its bNotifi Interactive Video Technology to the Financial Services Industry

Bridge Wealth Management Group To Adopt bNotifi Interactive Marketing Automation Technology

bBooth, Inc. (OTCQB: BBTH), the Hollywood-based digital technology company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Irvine, CA-based Bridge Wealth Management Group to deploy a customized version of its bNotifi technology for a first-of-its-kind interactive marketing automation program for the financial services industry.

Bridge Wealth Management Group is a comprehensive financial services firm committed to helping their clients improve their long-term financial success through unprecedented levels of personalized service and expertise, as well as customized programs designed to help their clients build, protect and conserve their wealth.

"Financial services firms, as an industry, need to recognize that clients are far more tech-savvy today than they were even 5 years ago," states Dennis B. McMurray, AAMS, Managing Principal at Bridge Wealth Management Group. "In choosing a firm to manage their money, clients want to know that their investment advisor is innovative, forward thinking, and ready to adopt the latest technology available to further their investment objectives."

"bBooth's bNotifi interactive video technology represents a much-needed sea change in the way clients interact with a financial services firm. With this extraordinary technology, clients can obtain information about available financial products and services, educate themselves, communicate with our professionals, and then develop, implement, and monitor an informed strategy designed to address their individual financial objectives. We're very excited to be among the first to showcase this technology to the entire financial services industry," concludes McMurray.

"Financial services firms are not immune to the challenges of a competitive, ever-changing marketplace," states bBooth CEO, Rory J. Cutaia. "In order to compete successfully in this environment, companies need to re-think their marketing strategies and adopt those that ensure they are communicating as effectively as possible with their target audience. This includes client outreach, education, and relationship management. Our interactive video communications platform, tailored for the financial services industry, gives forward thinking companies like Bridge Wealth Management Group a technology edge in the market and assures a higher level of client satisfaction."

About bBooth:

bBooth, Inc. ( OTCQB : BBTH) is a Hollywood-based digital tech company. We develop and license cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), sales lead generation, and social engagement software on mobile and desktop platforms for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, and artists seeking greater levels of customer, consumer, and fan engagement. Our software platform can accommodate a single direct sales representative, yet is enterprise-class scalable to meet the needs of today's global organizations. We've re-invented what a CRM, lead-gen tool should be in today's video-centric social environment. Our service is built around our proprietary 'Video-First' bNotifi technology, which places interactive video front and center in all customer and prospect communications.

About Bridge Wealth Management Group:

At Bridge Wealth Management Group, we understand the challenges families and businesses face today. From managing debt, to saving for college or retirement, to preserving the legacy you have worked so hard to build, these challenges can be overwhelming. We believe in thinking "out of the box" and we are not afraid to challenge conventional wisdom in our approach to investing and preserving wealth. Our team consists of talented professionals with over 30 years' experience in financial services who believe in a "hands on" approach to financial advice and guidance. You've worked hard for your money...isn't it time you have a team behind you that is transparent, prudent and committed to working just as hard for you?

Bridge Wealth Management Group is a registered investment adviser offering advisory services in the State of California and in other jurisdictions where exempted. The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. To determine which investment(s) may be appropriate for you, consult your financial adviser prior to investing. There is no assurance that the techniques and strategies discussed are suitable for all investors or will yield positive outcomes. CA Ins. License # 0D43047.

