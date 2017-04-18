bBooth Selected as One of "The 20 Most Promising CRM Solution Providers of 2017"

HOLLYWOOD, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - bBooth, Inc. ( OTCQB : BBTH), the Hollywood-based digital technology company, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as one of "The 20 Most Promising CRM Solution Providers of 2017" by CIOReview Technology Magazine.

CIOReview is the leading tech magazine dedicated to enterprise technology solutions, focused on current trends and redefining future enterprise technology goals. "We are delighted to include bBooth among the 20 companies featured in our Special Edition of CIOReview dedicated to the most promising CRM Solution Providers of 2017," said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. "For our CRM Special Edition, we chose 20 companies who we believe are extraordinary pioneers in the CRM arena. Leveraging the power of their on-screen virtual sales reps and their bNotifi proprietary interactive video technology, bBooth definitely has reinvented what a CRM Lead Gen tool should be in today's video-centric social environment," continues Mr. George.

"We are truly excited to be recognized by CIOReview as one of The 20 Most Promising CRM Solution Providers of 2017," states Rory J. Cutaia, bBooth CEO. "We didn't set out to create another CRM product -- we set out to re-invent what a CRM product should be," continues Mr. Cutaia. "The customer relationship management products available in the market today are great tools for managing a salesforce or a sales team; keeping track of their daily activities, such as how many sales calls they made, how many emails they sent out, when they should follow-up with a prospect or customer, and how much revenue they expect to generate. And many of those products do that exceptionally well," continues Mr. Cutaia.

"Essentially, they're great tracking tools. What they don't do, is actually help salespeople sell. And that's where our product is completely different. We're not a tool for management to keep track of their salespeople; we're a tool to help salespeople convert leads to prospects, prospects to customers, and customers to repeat customers. Our clients can automate the sales process using our proprietary bNotifi interactive video technology and onscreen virtual sales reps to command attention and help salespeople actually close deals," states Mr. Cutaia.

For the full article click here.

About bBooth:

bBooth, Inc. ( OTCQB : BBTH) is a Hollywood-based digital tech company. We develop and license cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), sales lead generation, and social engagement software on mobile and desktop platforms for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, and artists seeking greater levels of engagement and higher conversion rates. Our software platform can accommodate a one-off campaign or a single direct sales representative, yet is enterprise-class scalable to meet the needs of today's global organizations. Our service is built around our proprietary 'Video-First' bNotifi technology, which places interactive video front and center in all customer and prospect communications. We've re-invented what a CRM, lead-gen tool should be in today's video-centric social environment.

For more information on bBooth, visit bBooth.com.

About CIOReview:

CIOReview is a technology magazine that talks about the enterprise solutions that can redefine the business goals of enterprises tomorrow. It is the leading source that shares innovative enterprise solutions developed by established solutions providers, upcoming hot enterprises and is a neutral source for technology decision makers.

For more information on CIOReview, visit: cioreview.com.

Forward-looking & Safe Harbor Statement: Certain statements in this release may contain forward- looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.