BBSI Sets Fourth Quarter 2016 Conference Call for Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. ET

VANCOUVER, WA--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) ( NASDAQ : BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, will conduct a conference call on Wednesday March 8, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

BBSI's President and CEO Michael Elich and CFO Gary Kramer will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-967-7141

International dial-in number: 1-719-325-2455

Conference ID: 8948865

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=122899 and via the investor relations section of the BBSI website at www.barrettbusiness.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 8, 2017.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 8948865