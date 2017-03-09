BBSI to Present at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference on March 13, 2017

VANCOUVER, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) ( NASDAQ : BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, has been invited to present at the 29th Annual ROTH Capital Partners Conference. The conference is being held on March 12-15, 2017 at The Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, California.

BBSI management is scheduled to present on Monday, March 13 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.barrettbusiness.com.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with BBSI management, please contact your ROTH representative or the company's investor relations team at 949-574-3860.

About BBSI

BBSI ( NASDAQ : BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company's integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI's partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 4,900 clients across all lines of business in 20 states. For more information, please visit www.barrettbusiness.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release about future plans, expectations or performance are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect the company's future prospects are described in the company's 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K.