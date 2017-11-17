BBX Capital Announces Bluegreen Vacations Has Commenced Trading On the New York Stock Exchange

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - November 17, 2017) - BBX Capital Corporation ( NYSE : BBX) ( OTCQX : BBXTB) ("BBX Capital" or the "Company") today announced that Bluegreen Vacations Corporation's ( NYSE : BXG) ("Bluegreen Vacations" or "Bluegreen") common stock commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BXG".

About BBX Capital Corporation:

BBX Capital Corporation (formerly BFC Financial Corporation) ( NYSE : BBX) ( OTCQX : BBXTB) is a diversified holding company whose activities include its ownership of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation and, through its Real Estate and Middle Market Divisions, the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects and middle market operating businesses.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation:

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation ( NYSE : BXG) (formerly Bluegreen Corporation), founded in 1966 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 211,000 owners, 67 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,000 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All opinions, forecasts, projections, future plans or other statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including that the initial public offering is subject to certain closing conditions and may not be completed on the contemplated terms, or at all, that the underwriters may not exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full or at all, and risks and uncertainties regarding the impact that the initial public offering and future trading price of Bluegreen Vacations may have on BBX Capital. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and neither BBX Capital nor Bluegreen Vacations assumes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason, except as required by law.