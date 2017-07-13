BBX Capital Corporation Announces Commencement of Trading on the New York Stock Exchange

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - BBX Capital Corporation ( NYSE : BBX) ("BBX Capital" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's Class A Common Stock commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "BBX". Upon commencement of trading on the NYSE, the Company's Class A Common Stock ceased trading on the OTCQX Best Market.

The Company's Class B Common Stock will continue trading on the OTCQX Best Market under its ticker symbol "BBXTB".

About BBX Capital Corporation:

BBX Capital Corporation ( NYSE : BBX) ( OTCQX : BBXTB), is a diversified holding company whose principal activities are its ownership of Bluegreen Corporation and, through its Real Estate and Middle Market Divisions, the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects and middle market operating businesses, including the operating businesses within BBX Sweet Holdings. As of March 31, 2017, BBX Capital had total consolidated assets of $1.4 billion, shareholders' equity of $477.9 million, and total equity of $521.6 million.

About Bluegreen Corporation:

Bluegreen, founded in 1966 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is a sales, marketing and management company, focused on the vacation ownership industry. Bluegreen manages, markets and sells the Bluegreen Vacation Club, a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with more than 200,000 owners, 66 owned or managed resorts, and access to more than 4,300 resorts worldwide. Bluegreen also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial services, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties.

For further information, please visit:

BBX Capital: www.BBXCapital.com

Bluegreen Corporation: www.BluegreenVacations.com