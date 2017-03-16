FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - BBX Capital Corporation ( OTCQX : BBXT) announced today that Leo Hinkley, Managing Director and Investor Relations Officer, will present and be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2017 Convention in New York City on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. The Sidoti & Company Spring 2017 Convention is being held at the New York Marriott Marquis.

Investors interested in attending should contact their Sidoti & Company, LLC representative and/or visit the online registration link: http://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_31123/investor_reg_new.html?cmd=register&event_id=31123&attendee_role_id=INVESTOR.

Alternatively, please contact Katherine Apfel, kapfel@sidoti.com, 212-453-7032.

About BBX Capital Corporation:

BBX Capital Corporation ( OTCQX : BBXT) ( OTCQX : BBXTB) formerly BFC Financial Corporation, is a diversified holding company whose principal activities are its ownership of Bluegreen Corporation and, through its Real Estate and Middle Market Divisions, the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects and middle market operating businesses.

Bluegreen, founded in 1966 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is a sales, marketing and resort management company, focused on the vacation ownership industry. Bluegreen manages, markets and sells the Bluegreen Vacation Club, a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with more than 206,000 owners, 66 owned or managed resorts, and access to more than 4,300 resorts worldwide. Bluegreen also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, turnkey, fee-based services, including resort management services, financial services, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties.

As of December 31, 2016, BBX Capital had total consolidated assets of $1.4 billion, shareholders' equity of $454.6 million, and total consolidated equity of $495.5 million.