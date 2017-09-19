BBX Capital Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - September 19, 2017) - BBX Capital Corporation ( NYSE : BBX) ( OTCQX : BBXTB) ("BBX Capital" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend payment of $0.0075 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, with a payment date of October 20, 2017, to all shareholders of record at the close of trading on September 29, 2017. The Company previously indicated its intention, subject to declaration by its Board, to pay regular quarterly cash dividends of $.0075 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock (an aggregate of $0.03 per share annually).

About BBX Capital Corporation:

BBX Capital Corporation ( NYSE : BBX) ( OTCQX : BBXTB), formerly BFC Financial Corporation, is a diversified holding company whose principal activities are its ownership of Bluegreen Corporation and, through its Real Estate and Middle Market Divisions, the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects and middle market operating businesses. As of June 30, 2017, BBX Capital had total consolidated assets of $1.5 billion, shareholders' equity of $486.5 million, and total equity of $533.5 million. At June 30, 2017, BBX Capital's book value per share was $5.01 compared to $4.61 at June 30, 2016.

For further information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

Certain matters within this press release include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the risk that dividend payments may not be made in the future, in the amounts, or when, if at all. For a description of these factors, please review the "Risk Factors" section and other information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.