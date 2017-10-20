News Room

BC Engineering and Geoscience Regulator Elects New Council

BURNABY, BC--(Marketwired - October 20, 2017) - Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia has elected a new President and Council for the 2017/2018 term. The election results are as follows:

Executive
Caroline Andrewes, P.Eng.  President  Vancouver, BC
Katherina Tarnai-Lokhorst, P.Eng., FEC  Vice President  Victoria, BC
Bob Stewart, P.Eng.  Past President  Vancouver, BC
       
Councillors Elected for a 2-Year Term
Catherine Hickson, P.Geo., FGC  Councillor  Burnaby, BC
Tim Watson, P.Eng.  Councillor  Vancouver, BC
Lianna Mah, P.Eng., FEC  Councillor  Burnaby, BC
Doug Barry, P.Eng.  Councillor  Fort St. John, BC
Jeremy Vincent, P.Geo.  Councillor  Vancouver, BC
 
Councillors Elected for a 1-Year Term
Nimal Rajapakse, P.Eng.  Councillor  Vancouver, BC
 
Continuing Councillors
Brock Nanson, P.Eng.  Councillor  Kamloops, BC
Susan Hayes, P.Eng.  Councillor  Victoria, BC
Larry Spence, P.Eng.  Councillor  Trail, BC
Ross Rettie, P.Eng., FEC  Councillor  Delta, BC
 
Government Appointees
Suky Cheema, CPA, CA  Councillor  Vancouver, BC
David Wells, JD  Councillor  Vancouver, BC
John Turner, P.Ag. (ret)  Councillor  Qualicum Beach, BC

Elected candidates will be formally inducted at the association's 98th Annual General Meeting in Whistler, BC, on Saturday October 21, 2017.

Engineers and Geoscientists BC is a regulatory body governed by its council of elected members and government appointees under the authority of the Engineers and Geoscientists Act. Council is accountable to the public through the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills, and Training, and is responsible for the governance and management of the association.

Founded in 1920, Engineers and Geoscientists BC is the regulatory and licensing body for the professions of engineering and geoscience. With over 34,000 members, Engineers and Geoscientists BC is one of the largest professional associations in BC and maintains high academic, experience and professional practice standards.

