BC Engineering and Geoscience Regulator Elects New Council

BURNABY, BC--(Marketwired - October 20, 2017) - Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia has elected a new President and Council for the 2017/2018 term. The election results are as follows:

Executive Caroline Andrewes, P.Eng. President Vancouver, BC Katherina Tarnai-Lokhorst, P.Eng., FEC Vice President Victoria, BC Bob Stewart, P.Eng. Past President Vancouver, BC Councillors Elected for a 2-Year Term Catherine Hickson, P.Geo., FGC Councillor Burnaby, BC Tim Watson, P.Eng. Councillor Vancouver, BC Lianna Mah, P.Eng., FEC Councillor Burnaby, BC Doug Barry, P.Eng. Councillor Fort St. John, BC Jeremy Vincent, P.Geo. Councillor Vancouver, BC

Councillors Elected for a 1-Year Term Nimal Rajapakse, P.Eng. Councillor Vancouver, BC Continuing Councillors Brock Nanson, P.Eng. Councillor Kamloops, BC Susan Hayes, P.Eng. Councillor Victoria, BC Larry Spence, P.Eng. Councillor Trail, BC Ross Rettie, P.Eng., FEC Councillor Delta, BC Government Appointees Suky Cheema, CPA, CA Councillor Vancouver, BC David Wells, JD Councillor Vancouver, BC John Turner, P.Ag. (ret) Councillor Qualicum Beach, BC

Elected candidates will be formally inducted at the association's 98th Annual General Meeting in Whistler, BC, on Saturday October 21, 2017.

Engineers and Geoscientists BC is a regulatory body governed by its council of elected members and government appointees under the authority of the Engineers and Geoscientists Act. Council is accountable to the public through the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills, and Training, and is responsible for the governance and management of the association.

Founded in 1920, Engineers and Geoscientists BC is the regulatory and licensing body for the professions of engineering and geoscience. With over 34,000 members, Engineers and Geoscientists BC is one of the largest professional associations in BC and maintains high academic, experience and professional practice standards.