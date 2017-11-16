B.C. Honours Excellence in Nursing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Nov. 16, 2017) - The BC Coalition of Nursing Associations is proud to honour 22 exceptional individuals who have demonstrated excellence in nursing practice, research and leadership at the 2017 Nursing Awards of Excellence.

"We are so grateful for the work done by nurses across the health system, supporting patients at some of their most vulnerable and stressful times, and it is an honour to come together to celebrate their achievements," said Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Judy Darcy, who will also serve as emcee for the gala celebration. "In this year, we are particularly grateful for the many nurses who have stepped forward to care for British Columbians through a devastating wildfire season and the ongoing overdose crisis, so often going above and beyond the call of duty to support people who need help."

Nursing Excellence Award winners for 2017 include:

Marion Anderson, LPN - Lifetime Achievement

Melodie Hull, RPN - Lifetime Achievement

Evelyn Voyageur, RN - Lifetime Achievement

Shayla Lewendon, RN - Excellence in Nursing Administration

Jo-Ann Tait, RPN - Excellence in Nursing Administration

Lillian Mei Hung, RN - Excellence in Advancing Nursing Knowledge and Research

Kathy L. Rush, RN - Excellence in Advancing Nursing Knowledge and Research

Tracy Truant, RN - Excellence in Advancing Nursing Knowledge and Research

Barbara Astle, RN - Excellence in Nursing Education

Darlaine Jantzen, RN - Excellence in Nursing Education

Monique McLaughlin, NP (F) - Excellence in Nursing Education

Catherine Overton, LPN - Excellence in Nursing Education

Nardia Brown, LPN - Excellence in Nursing Practice

Christine Nell Coles, RN - Excellence in Nursing Practice

Heather J. Morrison, RN - Excellence in Nursing Practice

Suzan Ross, RPN - Excellence in Nursing Practice

Pranesh Shastri, LPN - Excellence in Nursing Practice

Cheyenne Johnson, RN - Innovation in Nursing

Kimberley Smith, RPN - Innovation in Nursing

Madeleine Greig, RN - Rising Star

Laura Morgan, RPN - Rising Star

Frances Wright, RN - Rising Star



This year the Quinn Fowlie Scholarship will be awarded to Journey Smith. At the age of five months, Journey was diagnosed with a severe case of hydrocephalus and right side hemiplegia. At that time her prognosis was grim and doctors believed she would never walk and would not be able to communicate. From that moment, Journey defied all the odds. She learned to walk, talk, ride her bike and soon will be graduating from high school. The Quinn Fowlie Scholarship is awarded annually to a young person who has benefitted from the support of nursing throughout their life, and in turn, has been an inspiration to the nurses who have worked with them. We are proud to provide Journey with $1,000 towards her future success.

This is the second year that B.C.'s nursing recognition awards have included nurses from all four nursing designations - Licensed Practical Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses, and Registered Psychiatric Nurses. Recipients are nominated and adjudicated by their peers and receive their awards at a gala ceremony held in downtown Vancouver.

The BC Coalition of Nursing Associations represents B.C.'s four professional nursing associations - the Association of Registered Nurses of BC, the Association of Registered Psychiatric Nurses of BC, the BC Nurse Practitioner Association and the Licensed Practical Nursing Association of BC - along with the organization representing B.C. Schools of Nursing, the Nursing Education Council of BC. For more information on BCCNA and its member organizations, please visit www.bccna.com.