BC Invests in Trades Training Opportunities through High School Apprenticeship Programs

Students in grades 10-12 get an opportunity to earn while they learn skilled trades

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - September 25, 2017) - The Industry Training Authority (ITA) is investing over $1.2M across the province to fund the ITA Youth Work in Trades Programs. This year, 46 school districts across BC have been approved to receive $20,000 to $40,000 each in funding to support youth apprentices in their communities (see Backgrounder).

Youth Work in Trades is a dual credit program that provides an opportunity for BC students in grades 10, 11 and 12 to begin their apprenticeship journey. The funds support school districts in connecting students with local employers to attain practical experience. Students will earn a paycheque while gaining credit toward their high school diploma and the work-based training portion of their trades apprenticeship. An apprenticeship is a combination of on-the-job and classroom training and typically takes four years to complete.

"Introducing trades programs to young people while they're still in high school gives them a flavor of the exciting possibilities that lie ahead," says Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training. "Trades students are the ones who will be building our homes, schools, roads and hospitals. To ensure labour market demands are met, it is crucial that we equip young people with the right skills for the job opportunities of today and tomorrow."

"High school is a pivotal time for young adults to discover their strengths and passions and develop the skills to take them through life," explains Rob Fleming, Minister of Education. "It's important for them to have all options and opportunities in front of them so they can make the best career decision to enable them to lead successful, meaningful and prosperous lives. A career in the skilled trades is a fulfilling way to make a living, so I am pleased that so many great ITA programs are available to the future innovators and builders of our province."

"Young people play a pivotal role in sustaining BC's future economic boom," says Gary Herman, CEO, ITA. "Access and exposure to trades programs at an early age will help prepare young people for jobs and an apprenticeship is one of the best ways for our young workforce to gain skills for in-demand jobs."

ITA partners with the Ministry of Education to deliver ITA Youth Trades Programs to provide BC students with the opportunity to Discover, Explore, Train and Work in the trades during their school years. The programs provide students with a cohesive and streamlined path from early learning straight through to apprenticeship, and into the workforce.

Discover the Trades provide hands-on opportunities for students to try-a-trade, learn about trades and build projects using design thinking as early as grade 5. Explore the Trades gives students a chance to explore different trades in grades 10-12. Students gain practical skills and complete work certifications that trades employers are looking for. Train in Trades is a dual credit program for grades 11-12 that allows students to earn credits towards high school graduation and first level of technical training towards a trades certificate. Work in Trades is a dual credit program for grades 10-12 that allows students to earn credits towards high school graduation and also begin the paid work-based training component of an apprenticeship.

About the Industry Training Authority

The Industry Training Authority (ITA) leads and coordinates British Columbia's skilled trades system. ITA works with employers, employees, industry, labour, training providers and government to fund training, issue credentials, support apprenticeships, set program standards and increase opportunities in the trades. www.itabc.ca

Backgrounder

The overall funding for ITA's Youth Trades Training programs in 2017-18 is $7.56M.

For the ITA Youth Work in Trades Programs, ITA is investing $1.2M in 2017-18 in the following 46 school districts: